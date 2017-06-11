Bees: Salt Lake avoids sweep with 6-5 victory over Albuquerque

The Salt Lake Bees were able to avoid being swept by the Albuquerque Isotopes as they rallied in the eighth inning to win 6-5 on Sunday afternoon at Smith's Ballpark.

After gaining an initial lead of 3-1, the Bees fell behind after the Isotopes scored one run in the sixth inning and three more in the seventh.

Starting pitcher Doug Fister allowed five hits, one run, two walks and struck out one on 89 pitches in five innings.

Turning Point • In the eighth inning, down by one and with two outs, the Bees scored two runs to regain the lead. With runners on first and second, Tony Sanchez lined a single to right field, bringing home Cesar Puello. With the bases loaded, Sherman Johnson singled on a sharp ground ball to center field, allowing Ramon Flores to score.