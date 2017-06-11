Quantcast
Bees: Salt Lake avoids sweep with 6-5 victory over Albuquerque

By KENDRA ANDREWS The Salt Lake Tribune
First Published      Updated 1 minute ago

The Salt Lake Bees were able to avoid being swept by the Albuquerque Isotopes as they rallied in the eighth inning to win 6-5 on Sunday afternoon at Smith's Ballpark.

After gaining an initial lead of 3-1, the Bees fell behind after the Isotopes scored one run in the sixth inning and three more in the seventh.

Starting pitcher Doug Fister allowed five hits, one run, two walks and struck out one on 89 pitches in five innings.

Turning Point • In the eighth inning, down by one and with two outs, the Bees scored two runs to regain the lead. With runners on first and second, Tony Sanchez lined a single to right field, bringing home Cesar Puello. With the bases loaded, Sherman Johnson singled on a sharp ground ball to center field, allowing Ramon Flores to score.

Bees MVP • Johnson batted 3 for 4, scored a run in the third inning and hit the single that gave the Bees the lead in the eighth.

Hidden Hero • Nolan Fontana bunted in the third inning to load the bases, helping the Bees score three runs. He also walked twice.

Quoteworthy •"A lot of it is [hitting coach] Lou [Marson] and [manager Keith] Johnson," said Johnson regarding his recent strong performances. "Early in the season I was missing pitches I should have hit. It's frusturating, especially for me. But they have been through it, and they've seen it being coaches. So they told me to stick with it and to keep being content and it'll come. There is a lot of baseball left to be played so I've just tried to do that."

Angel Angle • Fister, who made his second start as a Bee on Sunday, is an eight-year major league veteran who reportedly can opt out of his contract with the Angels if he is not called up by June 21.

What's next • The Bees have an off day on Monday before opening a series against the Reno Aces on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. at Smith's Ballpark. Troy Scribner is scheduled to take the mound for the Bees and face off against Reno's Anthony Banda.

 

AT A GLANCE

PCL standings

American North W L Pct. GB

Colorado Springs (Brewers) 37 24 .607 —

Oklahoma City (Dodgers) 34 27 .557 3

Omaha (Royals) 32 29 .525 5

Iowa (Cubs) 26 38 .406 12½

American South W L Pct. GB

Memphis (Cardinals) 38 25 .603 —

Nashville (Athletics) 32 29 .525 5

Round Rock (Rangers) 30 34 .469 8½

New Orleans (Marlins) 22 40 .355 15½

Pacific North W L Pct. GB

Reno (Diamondbacks) 40 24 .625 —

Tacoma (Mariners) 35 27 .565 4

Fresno (Astros) 30 33 .476 9½

Sacramento (Giants) 24 38 .387 15

Pacific South W L Pct. GB

Salt Lake (Angels) 35 29 .547 —

Albuquerque (Rockies) 31 32 .492 3½

El Paso (Padres) 30 33 .476 4½

Las Vegas (Mets) 25 39 .391 10

Sunday’s games

Salt Lake 6, Albuquerque 5

Memphis 10, Nashville 9, 12 innings

Omaha 15, New Orleans 11, 10 innings

Colorado Springs 8, Iowa 3

Reno 7, Sacramento 5

Tacoma 5, Las Vegas 3

Oklahoma City 10, Round Rock 7

Fresno at El Paso, late

Monday’s games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s games

Round Rock at New Orleans, 6 p.m.

Colorado Springs at Memphis, 6:05 p.m.

Iowa at Nashville, 6:05 p.m.

Omaha at Oklahoma City, 6:05 p.m.

Fresno at Albuquerque, 7:05 p.m.

Reno at Salt Lake, 7:05 p.m.

Tacoma at El Paso, 7:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Las Vegas, 8:05 p.m.

