Quantcast
Home » Sports
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » Sports
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

French Open: Unseeded, just 20, Jelena Ostapenko wins French Open for 1st title

By HOWARD FENDRICH AP Tennis Writer
First Published      Updated 2 hours ago
Tennis » Latvian becomes first unseeded woman to win championship since 1933
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (12)

Paris • Right from the start of the French Open final, Jelena Ostapenko made quite clear to anyone unfamiliar with her name, or her game, what she is all about.

Yes, she was just two days past her 20th birthday. Yes, she was ranked only 47th. Yes, she was trying to become the first unseeded women's champion at the tournament since — get this — 1933. And yes, she was trying to become the first woman in nearly four decades to make a Grand Slam title the first tour-level triumph of her career. None of that mattered to Ostapenko.

She began what would become an enthralling, 2-hour encounter by breaking No. 3-seeded Simona Halep at love with a series of grip-it-and-rip-it shots , eliciting loud, appreciative gasps from spectators. So what if Ostapenko wound up dropping that set, then facing big deficits in the second and third? Ostapenko never wavered, using bold strokes and an unbending will to come back and stun Halep 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 for an unlikely championship at Roland Garros.

"Before the match, 5-10 minutes, I was a little bit nervous," said Ostapenko, the first Latvian to win a major. "But then, when I went on court, I felt quite free."

Halep, a 25-year-old from Romania, was the 2014 French Open runner-up and would have moved up to No. 1 in the WTA rankings if she had won Saturday. She appeared headed for a runaway victory when up a set and 3-0 in the second, plus holding three break points for the chance to lead 4-0. But Ostapenko would not go quietly, winning that game and the next three en route to forcing a third set.

"I felt a little bit nervous," said Ostapenko, the first woman since Jennifer Capriati in 2001 to win the French Open after losing the final's opening set. "But then I felt: 'I have nothing to lose, so I'm just going to enjoy the match and do my best.'"

She again summoned a veteran's resolve down 3-1 in the third set, taking the match's last five games and, fittingly, striking a pair of winners on the last two points.

"Enjoy, be happy, and keep it going," Halep told Ostapenko during the trophy ceremony , "because you're like a kid."

Sure is. Quite a precocious one.

Ostapenko was playing in only her eighth Grand Slam tournament and never had been past the third round before. Clay isn't even her preferred surface — she likes grass better, and won the Wimbledon junior title in 2014 — which made this two-week joyride even more unpredictable.

Consider: Last year in Paris, Ostapenko lost in the first round. The year before that, she lost in the first round of qualifying.

"Everybody knows she can play very good, but I think nobody expected (her) to (do) what she did," said Anabel Medina Garrigues, who began coaching Ostapenko in April.

Asked why Ostapenko never won a WTA Tour event until now, Medina Garrigues began answering, then interrupted herself after 10 words and laughed.

"I mean, I don't know," she said. "Actually, it's something I cannot understand. It's unbelievable."

The last woman to win her first tour-level title at a major was Barbara Jordan at the 1979 Australian Open. Not coincidentally, that was also the last time at any Grand Slam tournament that none of the women's quarterfinalists had previously won a major championship.

So Ostapenko stepped into the considerable opening created by the absences of Serena Williams (who is pregnant) and Sharapova (denied a wild card after a drug ban). Also missing was two-time major champ Victoria Azarenka, while No. 1 Angelique Kerber lost in the first round.

Ostapenko burst onto the scene with a brash brand of tennis. Accenting shots with high-pitched exhales, she likes points quick. The impatience of youth not only showed up in Ostapenko's play but also, occasionally, in her demeanor. When she'd miss, she would slap her thigh or crack her racket on the red clay or raise a palm as if to say, "What was up with that shot?"

Things went her way to the tune of 54 winners, a remarkably high total that was 46 more than the defensive-minded Halep. Ostapenko also made 54 unforced errors, to Halep's 10.

» Next page... Single page

 

AT A GLANCE

Sunday’s breakdown: Wawrinka vs. Nadal

French Open men’s championship, Paris 7 a.m., Ch. 5

Category Wawrinka Nadal

Age 32 31

Height 6-0 6-1

Weight 179 188

Rank 3 4

Grand Slam Finals 3-0 14-7

Career Titles 16 72

French Open Titles 1 9

2017 Record 26-8 42-6

2017 Record-Clay 12-3 23-1

Career Record-French Open 38-11 78-2

2017 French Open

Sets 18-2 17-0

Games 126-78 98-29

Time on Court 15:19 9:59

Head-to-head on clay, career

2007 Stuttgart, Nadal, 6-4, 7-5.

2010 Rome Masters, Nadal, 6-4, 6-1.

2012 Monte Carlo Masters, Nadal, 7-5, 6-4.

2013 Madrid Masters, Nadal, 6-2, 6-4.

2013 French Open, Nadal, 6-2, 6-3, 6-1.

2015 Rome Masters, Wawrinka, 7-6 (7), 6-2.

2016 Monte Carlo Masters, Nadal, 6-1, 6-4.

At stake: Nadal 1 step from ‘La Decima’

According to his longtime coach, Rafael Nadal did not play very well in his French Open semifinal. Yet the nine-time Roland Garros champion dispatched Dominic Thiem 6-3, 6-4, 6-0 on Friday to reach his 10th final at the clay-court Grand Slam, extending his record for the most final appearances in Paris.

Back in the final at Paris for the first time in three years, Nadal is now one step from reclaiming his status as the King of Clay.

“Today he did not play very well. He played good, but he was a bit nervous and tense,” said Toni Nadal.

Back to his best level after being forced out of last year’s French Open by a wrist injury that hampered him the whole season, Nadal has been impressive over the past two weeks.

“When I recovered and my wrist got better, I was able to train and train well,” Rafael Nadal said. “I think with my team we did everything to take a fresh, good start. And again, fight hard. And now we are reaping the benefits of this.”

— The Associated Press

COMMENTS
VIEW/POST COMMENT      ()