Utah football: Kyle Whittingham signs contract extension through 2021

Utah head football coach Kyle Whittingham will be sticking around a little bit longer.

Whittingham, who is 104-50 in 12 years as the Utes football coach, recently signed a contract extension through 2021, the school announced late Friday afternoon.

Whittingham was named the head coach on Dec. 8, 2004, succeeding Urban Meyer. His first win was as co-coach with Meyer in the 2005 Fiesta Bowl win over Pittsburgh; overall, Whittingham is 10-1 in bowl games with the Utes, including a win in the Foster Farms Bowl last December against Indiana.

Since joining the Pac-12 in 2011, Whittingham has led the Utes to victories over every other team in the league.