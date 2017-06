Bees: Salt Lake drops second straight game to Albuquerque, 4-2

Turning Point • With the score tied in the top of the eighth, Albuquerque's Noel Cuevas and Jordan Patterson hit back-to-back home runs to put the Isotopes up by two.

Bees MVP • Catcher Carlos Perez went 3 for 4 with a leadoff double in the second inning, a home run in the fourth and a walk in the ninth.

Hidden Hero • Third basemen Sherman Johnson opened scoring for the Bees in the first inning with a home run to right.

Quoteworthy • "The pitchers were attacking the zones [and] going after guys and making guys swing the bat," Bees manager Keith Johnson said on every run being off of a home run. "The defense was playing pretty solid. I think there was only one error between the two teams. It was a good game. Obviously we came out on the short end of it but we gave it our best at the end and just came up a little short."

Angel Angle • Kenyan Middleton pitched a scoreless inning in Thursday night's game at Detroit. Middleton has allowed one earned run in his past 11 appearances (91⁄3 innings). He came into the season ranked as the ninth-best prospect in the Angels system by Baseball America. He has has a 2.51 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 141⁄3 innings.

What's next • The Bees will play the final game of the three-game series on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. at Smith's Ballpark.