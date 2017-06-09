NHL: Sidney Crosby doing it all as Penguins close in on Stanley Cup

There was his first shift, when Crosby split the Predators defense shortly after the opening faceoff, then rang shot off the left post while drawing a penalty from Nashville's Ryan Ellis, who tried to slow him. Pittsburgh scored on the ensuing power play and never looked back.

There was his scrum behind the Nashville net late in the first period with P.K. Subban. Crosby responded to the All-Star defenseman doing some "UFC move" on his right foot by trying to make Subban's face a permanent part of the ice.

There was the slick blind backhand pass to Conor Sheary 1:19 into the second period that made it 4-0. And don't forget the water bottle toss just moments before Phil Kessel's first goal of the series pushed the lead to 5-0. He insists it was accidental.

"When he plays that way it's awfully easy to follow him," Penguins forward Matt Cullen said. "He's pretty inspirational when he plays that way and he gets to a level that not many guys can get to."

Crosby is within one victory of celebrating a third championship with Pittsburgh, one more than his mentor and current Penguins owner Mario Lemeiux.

"Sid really understands the opportunity that this team has, and he's not taking anything for granted," Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. "He doesn't just show up to the rink and put his equipment on. He controls everything within his power to be the very best. He controls his diet. He lives the right way."

And he typically plays the right way, though Crosby's definition of "right" can be altered to fit the moment. One shift he's putting together a breathless end-to-end rush, the next he's scrapping with Subban in a sequence that would have seemed out of character in January. It seems simply part of the territory in June.

Subban drew laughs when he attributed a Game 3 run-in with Crosby to a discussion about Subban's bad breath. The chatty defenseman and his teammates took the joke and ran with it.

Not Crosby, who said Subban "likes the attention" and "wants to make stuff up."

"He's giving our team juice," Sheary said. "But that's what a leader does."

One that has changed the narrative around him over the course of the last two springs.

The cloud of the concussion symptoms that dogged him for the better part of 2011 and 2012 are gone. He missed the first couple of weeks of the season with a concussion, then returned to lead the NHL in goals.

His playoffs appeared to be in jeopardy when he took a crosscheck to the face from Washington's Matt Niskanen in the second round, but Crosby missed all of one game.

His three assists on Thursday moved him within one point of teammate Evgeni Malkin for the NHL lead in playoff points and into the conversation for a second straight Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP.