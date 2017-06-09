Quantcast
Home » Sports
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » Sports
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

PCL baseball: Albuquerque Isotopes dance past Salt Lake Bees, 11-1, on ’70s night

By Eric Butler Special to The Tribune
First Published      Last Updated Jun 09 2017 10:59 pm

The Albuquerque Isotopes and Salt Lake Bees turned the clocks back for '70s Night at Smith's Ballpark with the visitors wearing retro Albuquerque Dukes uniforms and wearing out the pitching of the home team, Salt Lake Gulls on this night, to the tune of an 11-1 blowout victory.

Albuquerque had 18 hits while former Bees' pitcher Barry Enright limited Salt Lake to only three hits in six innings of work.

Turning Point • The game was still a one-run affair when Albuquerque's Jordan Patterson started the second with a single to right, which was followed by Cristhian Adames drawing a walk. Daniel Castro sent both runners home, for a 3-0 lead, when he found the left-center field gap with a two-run double.

Bees MVP • Salt Lake catcher Tony Sanchez went 3 for 3, including doubles in the third and seventh innings.

Hidden Hero • The one run for the Bees came when Nolan Fontana smoked a home run ball over the right-field fence in the seventh. Later in the same frame, Salt Lake eventually loaded the bases but was unable to plate any more runs.

Flashing Leather • Shane Robinson was designated for assignment by the Angels and placed on the waiver wire. Robinson, who had a .289 batting average in 42 games with Salt Lake, was called up to the parent club from the Bees on May 31. With Los Angeles, Robinson played in five games and had two hits in 11 official plate appearances.

Quoteworthy • "He started turning the corner a little bit at the plate and be the guy that we saw at spring training a little bit — get some hits to fall and drive the ball for extra bases," said Salt Lake manager Keith Johnson of Sanchez' day.

Angel Angle • The Isotopes scored in each of the first eight innings save one. In the fifth, with runners at first and third, Bees' first baseman Sherman Johnson ranged far to his right for a grounder by Albuquerque's Domonic Brown and started a double play to end the inning.

What's next • Salt Lake goes back to the Bees' moniker for the second game of the series, scheduled for Saturday at 6:35 p.m.. The Isotopes are expected to start Matt Flemer (2-5, 7.76) while the Bees will turn to Luis Diaz (1-3, 8.00) for pitching duties.

 

AT A GLANCE

PCL Standings

American North W L Pct. GB

Colo. Springs (Brewers) 33 24 .579 —

Okla. City (Dodgers) 32 27 .542 2

Omaha (Royals) 31 28 .525 3

Iowa (Cubs) 26 34 .433 8½

American South W L Pct. GB

Memphis (Cardinals) 37 24 .607 —

Nashville (Athletics) 31 28 .525 5

Round Rock (Rangers) 30 32 .484 7½

New Orleans (Marlins) 21 39 .350 15½

Pacific North W L Pct. GB

Reno (Diamondbacks) 38 23 .623 —

Tacoma (Mariners) 33 26 .559 4

Fresno (Astros) 29 32 .475 9

Sacramento (Giants) 23 36 .390 14

Pacific South W L Pct. GB

Salt Lake (Angels) 34 28 .548 —

Albuquerque (Rockies) 30 31 .492 3½

El Paso (Padres) 29 32 .475 4½

Las Vegas (Mets) 24 37 .393 9½

Friday’s games

Memphis 2, Nashville 1, 10 innings

Omaha 7, New Orleans 1

Oklahoma City 12, Round Rock 6

Iowa at Colorado Springs, late

Albuquerque 11, Salt Lake 1

Fresno at El Paso, late

Las Vegas at Tacoma, late

Reno at Sacramento, late

Saturday’s games

Iowa at Colorado Springs, TBD

Iowa at Colorado Springs, 5 p.m.

Nashville at Memphis, 5:35 p.m.

New Orleans at Omaha, 6:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 6:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Salt Lake, 6:35 p.m.

Fresno at El Paso, 7:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Tacoma, 8:05 p.m.

Reno at Sacramento, 8:05 p.m.

COMMENTS
VIEW/POST COMMENT      ()