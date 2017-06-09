PCL baseball: Albuquerque Isotopes dance past Salt Lake Bees, 11-1, on ’70s night

Bees MVP • Salt Lake catcher Tony Sanchez went 3 for 3, including doubles in the third and seventh innings.

Hidden Hero • The one run for the Bees came when Nolan Fontana smoked a home run ball over the right-field fence in the seventh. Later in the same frame, Salt Lake eventually loaded the bases but was unable to plate any more runs.

Flashing Leather • Shane Robinson was designated for assignment by the Angels and placed on the waiver wire. Robinson, who had a .289 batting average in 42 games with Salt Lake, was called up to the parent club from the Bees on May 31. With Los Angeles, Robinson played in five games and had two hits in 11 official plate appearances.

Quoteworthy • "He started turning the corner a little bit at the plate and be the guy that we saw at spring training a little bit — get some hits to fall and drive the ball for extra bases," said Salt Lake manager Keith Johnson of Sanchez' day.

Angel Angle • The Isotopes scored in each of the first eight innings save one. In the fifth, with runners at first and third, Bees' first baseman Sherman Johnson ranged far to his right for a grounder by Albuquerque's Domonic Brown and started a double play to end the inning.

What's next • Salt Lake goes back to the Bees' moniker for the second game of the series, scheduled for Saturday at 6:35 p.m.. The Isotopes are expected to start Matt Flemer (2-5, 7.76) while the Bees will turn to Luis Diaz (1-3, 8.00) for pitching duties.