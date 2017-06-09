PCL baseball: Albuquerque Isotopes dance past Salt Lake Bees, 11-1, on ’70s night

The Albuquerque Isotopes and Salt Lake Bees turned the clocks back for '70s Night at Smith's Ballpark with the visitors wearing retro Albuquerque Dukes uniforms and wearing out the pitching of the home team, Salt Lake Gulls on this night, to the tune of an 11-1 blowout victory.
Albuquerque had 18 hits while former Bees' pitcher Barry Enright limited Salt Lake to only three hits in six innings of work.
Turning Point • The game was still a one-run affair when Albuquerque's Jordan Patterson started the second with a single to right, which was followed by Cristhian Adames drawing a walk. Daniel Castro sent both runners home, for a 3-0 lead, when he found the left-center field gap with a two-run double.