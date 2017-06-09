Olympics: IOC awards 2024 and 2028 Games to Paris and L.A. Or L.A. and Paris?

"I don't think you need to reward somebody if you give somebody a present," Bach said.

While in the past, the IOC has embraced races that featured as many competing cities as possible, the IOC had few options at its disposal. The competition for 2024 hosting honors has been calamitous with Boston, Hamburg, Budapest and Rome bowing out early, citing lack of public support and fears over costs associated with hosting an Olympics.

The process for hosting the 2028 Games never formally opened, and Bach said Friday the unique 2024/28 arrangement is an ideal scenario for all parties involved.

"It's a golden opportunity and a fascinating race to have Paris and Los Angeles striving for the right to organize Olympic Games," Bach said. "It's hard to imagine something better."

He stressed that neither city should be considered a loser in the arrangement, and in many ways, the eventual host of the 2028 Games will find itself in an 11-year relationship that will allow for more thorough planning and possibly more long-term benefits.

"We would express our confidence in this city maybe even more than in the city for '24 because it is such a long-term commitment," he said.

Bach said because the IOC and the 2028 winner would be entering a long-term arrangement, the contract could be adapted somehow and "this may have some effect on some clauses of the host-city contract."

"But again," he said, "it is not about saying, 'Here is an amount or reward.' It is about creating this win-win situation together."

The full IOC must still approve the executive board's decision when it meets July 11-12 in Lausanne. Bach said the IOC won't begin negotiating with either city until after that vote.

Though speculation has focused on Paris hosting in 2024 ­— the 100-year anniversary of the 1924 Paris Olympics — Bach said the IOC would be open to either scenario. While Paris has been more adamant that it aims to host in '24, Bach said he believes both cities are open to negotiations.

The Paris bid committee issued a statement Friday and made no mention of the 2028 possibility.

"Paris 2024 remains totally focused on preparing its presentation to the Lausanne meeting where we will have an opportunity to present to all the IOC Members our proposal for centenary Games of passion and purpose," the committee said in a statement.

The L.A. 2024 statement also made no mention of '28, though the bid's leaders have made clear in recent months that the city is much more open to waiting four years than its European counterpart.

"We look forward to sharing our unique story with the IOC membership in July and working together to offer the best path forward for our city and the Olympic Movement's future," Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and LA 2024 Chairman Casey Wasserman said in a statement.

Also at Friday's meeting, the executive board agreed to add 15 new events to the Olympic slate for the 2020 Games in Tokyo, including 3-on-3 basketball and mixed relays in track and swimming.