NFL: Denver player’s temporary paralysis only reinforced love of game

As he approached the tunnel, the players, the coaches, the crowd watched for the telltale thumbs-up that would assuage everyone's fears.

He couldn't give anyone that assurance.

Anderson was loaded into an ambulance while the game resumed behind him.

The first sign he'd be OK came in the form of tingling in his hands, "but my legs were still numb," he recounted.

On the way to the hospital, his legs, too, began tingling. He could move. And walk.

At the emergency room, doctors told him his spinal cord has been compressed but that he'd escaped permanent damage. He didn't even have to spend the night in the hospital and the next day he joined his teammates for end-of-season meetings.

As he sat at his locker, teammate Corey Nelson leaned in and told him, "I was scared for you. I was so scared, bro."

Anderson said he was fortunate that the injury happened in the final game of the season. This allowed him to get his head right before having to lace up his pads and hit somebody again.

"It probably is good that it was the offseason because if it was during the season I don't know how I would be thinking or acting," Anderson said.

For a while the tingling in his shoulders and the soreness in his neck were constant reminders of how close he'd come to seeing his life changed.

"Everything else was normal," said Anderson, who was soon lifting again to gain weight and strength.

Instead of making him consider another line of work, however, Anderson said his temporary paralysis that afternoon only reinforced his love for the game.