Utah Jazz’s annual free agent mini-camp includes some high-profile names

By connect
First Published      Updated 1 hour ago
Utah Jazz » Former first-round picks like Hansbrough, Hunter, Early, Morris and Teague are part of 25-player group
The Jazz opened their fifth annual free agent mini-camp on Friday, a two-day event that allows up-and-comers and comebackers alike the chance to show their skills and earn a shot at making Utah's roster.

During those five years, 16 camp attendees have gone on to play in the NBA. That's the good news, Jazz Director of Pro Player Personnel David Fredman said.

The bad news? Only two have played for the Jazz.

One of them — Patrick Christopher — appeared in four games before sustaining a career-altering knee injury. The other — Toure' Murry — signed with the Jazz in 2014, and lasted most of the season.

"Nobody is harder on us than we are on ourselves," Fredman said. "We like the talent that we're bringing in. Our best case scenario is we find a rotation player for the Jazz. That's the goal. But there are a lot of other facets at play, as well."

In five years, Utah's free agent mini-camp has witnessed a talent evolution. This year might represent a peak. The 25-man samp roster has multiple former first round picks and a handful of guys who played in the NBA as recently as this past season.

Players like Tyler Hansbrough, RJ Hunter, Cleanthony Early, Darius Morris and Marquis Teague were once first round draft picks with plenty of promise. Lamar Patterson, the hard-working small forward from Pittsburgh, garnered two 10-day contracts this past year with the Atlanta Hawks. Quincy Ford was with the Salt Lake Stars in the Jazz organization. Utah once drafted Jarnell Stokes, and he was with the Denver Nuggets this past season.

In all, 20 of the 25 players in the camp played in the D-League this past season. The Jazz believe the high concentration of talent can help them find a guy they can bring into the organization.

"We're looking for guys who are talented and who can fill out the end of the Jazz roster," Jazz Director of Scouting Bart Taylor said. "We've been looking at a lot of these guys all year. We're always looking for talent. Maybe we can bring somebody into the program and see where they can go."

The new rules could make it easier for the Jazz to find that player. Two-way contracts will take affect for the first time next season. That essentially gives the Jazz two additional roster spots, which will be used on players spending their time with the Jazz and the Stars.

There are a few stipulations with the two-way contracts. A player receiving one has to have three years or less of NBA experience. That means Hansbrough and Morris, both NBA veterans, wouldn't qualify. They would have to make an NBA roster outright.

And once you sign a two-way contract, you have to make the team after being in the league 45 days. So, you can't be a 16th or 17th man indefinitely. Even so, there will be more room in the NBA next year than in the past. Ten day contracts will still exist, and the the D-League is gathering more steam as a reputable pathway to the league.

That makes free-agent mini-camps more important to teams and players than they have been previously.

"There's more opportunity for the players now, so that's helpful," Fredman said. "It's been a good experience. The energy's been good so far today, that's the important thing. It's been interesting to watch some of the players transition from college workouts until now. A lot of guys have improved."

tjones@sltrib.com

Twitter: @tribjazz

 

AT A GLANCE

Jazz free agent mini-camp

» Notable players: RJ Hunter, Darius Morris, Cleanthony Early, Lamar Patterson, Michael Qualls, Aaron Harrison, Marquis Teague, Jarnell Stokes, Damien Inglis, Tyler Hansbrough

» 20 of the 25 players were in the D-League this past year

» Quincy Ford and Jaleel Roberts played with the Salt Lake Stars

» Johnathan Simmons of the San Antonio Spurs and JaMychal

» Green are two former Jazz mini-camp attendees who have gone on to substantial NBA success

