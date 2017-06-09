Olympics: IOC warns weightlifting it risks Olympic ouster over doping

Lausanne, Switzerland • The IOC has warned weightlifting to curb doping or risk being dropped from the 2024 Olympics.

IOC President Thomas Bach says the International Weightlifting Federation must "address the massive doping problem this sport is facing."

Bach says the IOC executive board asked the federation for a "satisfactory report" on the issue by December.

Weightlifting's doping problem was shown with 49 positive tests so far, most involving steroids, in reanalysis of samples from the 2008 Beijing Olympics and 2012 London Olympics. The IOC has stripped 29 weightlifting medals from those games.

The sport is safe in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics lineup, though with 64 fewer athletes and one fewer men's weight class than at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.