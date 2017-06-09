Olympics: IOC approves five new sports for 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo

The International Olympic Committee's Executive Board announced on Friday it will include 3-on-3 basketball as part of the Olympic program starting with the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. BMX freestyle cycling also will be added as part of the committee's overarching effort to appeal to a younger, more urban audience.
Swimming will add a men's 800-meter freestyle, women's 1,500 freestyle and a 4×100 mixed medley relay, track cycling is adding men's and women's madison races and track and field will add a 4×400 mixed relay.
This is in addition to the committee's decision to include sports climbing, skateboarding, surfing, baseball, softball and karate in the Tokyo program last August.