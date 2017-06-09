Long-track championships returning to Olympic Oval in 2020

Speedskating » Kearns will host event for the third time.

World-championship racing is returning to the ice at the Utah Olympic Oval.

On Friday, U.S. Speedskating announced that the International Skating Union (ISU) has awarded the 2020 World Single Distance Championships. The dates are provisionally slated for Feb. 13-16, 2020, at the Oval in Kearns.

The World Single Distance Championships are a four-day long-track speedskating event in which the best racers from around the world will be crowned as world champions in all of the Olympic distances.

"We are very honored to be hosting the 2020 World Championships in Salt Lake City," said Mike Plant, president of U.S. Speedskating in a release. "We are committed and dedicated to producing a fantastic championship that the ISU and the skaters will be proud of, and will appreciate and enjoy."