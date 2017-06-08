Soccer: Pulisic scores twice, U.S. beats Trinidad 2-0 in qualifying

After crashing to a 0-2 start in the hexagonal of the North and Central American and Caribbean region, the U.S. is back among the top three, which earn berths at next year's tournament in Russia.

Mexico leads with 13 points after beating Honduras later Thursday night, followed by Costa Rica, which has eight. Panama (six), Honduras (four) and Trinidad (three) trail in the final three positions.

The fourth-place team advances to a playoff against Asia's No. 5 nation.

The Americans have three wins and three draws since Bruce Arena replaced Jurgen Klinsmann as coach in November. The team's biggest test in Arena's second stint comes Sunday at Mexico.

"It's going to be a tough one down there," Pulisic said.

Kenwyne Jones nearly put the Soca Warriors up in the 33rd minute, beating goalkeeper Tim Howard to a cross but putting a header off the crossbar. Clint Dempsey, John Brooks and Jozy Altidore all had good chances, but T&T keeper Jan-Michael Williams made several sprawling saves.

After helping Borussia Dortmund win last month's German Cup final, becoming the youngest American to earn a medal for a European club, Pulisic had another breakthrough moment with his second two-goal game for the U.S.

Michael Bradley forced a turnover, DeAndre Yedlin recovered the ball and passed to Darlington Nagbe, who went around a defender and dribbled upfield. He passed to Dempsey, who sent the ball back wide to Yedlin. He crossed to Pulisic, who slid and scored from 4 yards with his left foot, then sprinted for a corner and slid on both knees to celebrate.

Pulisic started the run that led to the second goal, passing to Yedlin, who sent the ball to Altidore, Pulisic burst past Kavan George and slotted in a right-footed shot from about 10 yards to Williams' short side.

Bobby Wood nearly got a third goal, hitting a post shortly after replacing Altidore in the 83rd.

The U.S. is unbeaten against Trinidad in home qualifiers, winning nine matches and drawing one and outscoring the Soca Warriors 21-2 — including 17 in a row since 1989.

The game at Dick's Sporting Goods Park is at about 5,200 feet, which will prepare the Americans for Sunday's qualifier at Mexico City's Azteca Stadium, which is around 7,820 feet above sea level.

This time, there was no need for snow shovels in Denver. The weather for the game was partly cloudy and 82 degrees, a contrast for the Snow Classico in 2013, a 1-0 win over Costa Rica.