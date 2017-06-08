Quantcast
Baseball: Bees rally for sixth walkoff victory of the season

By connect
First Published      Last Updated Jun 08 2017 09:45 pm

Rey Navarro's third RBI single of the day drove in the winning run in the bottom of the 11th inning and gave the Salt Lake Bees their sixth walk-off win of the season as they beat the Las Vegas 51s, 4-3, in front of an announced 4,019 at Smith's Ballpark in the final game of their four-game series. The Bees won for the 11th time this season when they'd trailed after six innings and recorded their 12th one-run win of the year.

The Bees overcame some early struggles as they stranded a total of 14 men on base for the game. Michael Bourn, Kaleb Cowart and Navarro had three hits apiece, and Ramon Flores had two hits and the game-tying RBI in the eighth inning.

Turning Point • After Bourn singled and was thrown out trying to steal second in the 11th, Cowart hit a one-out double on a bouncer up the middle. Jefry Marte then was hit by a pitch to put two men on base, and Navarro singled past the shortstop and into left field to score Cowart on a close play at the plate.

Bees MVP • Navarro went 3 for 5 with a walk. All three hits were RBI singles.

Hidden Hero • Bourn went 3 for 5 with a walk and a stolen base. He scored two of the team's four runs.

Quoteworthy • "My approach. It was kind of trying to hit his mistake," Navarro said of his final at-bat. "He's going to throw a fastball around the middle, and he did right there."

Angel Angle • Eric Young Jr., who began the season with the Bees and got called up to the majors after Mike Trout went on the disabled list, went 3 for 5 with three runs scored on Thursday for the Angels. He raised his average to .333 since joining the big club on May 30.

What's next • The Bees begin a three-game series against Albuquerque on Friday night, with the first pitch scheduled for 7:05 at Smith's Ballpark.

 

AT A GLANCE

PCL Standings

American North W L Pct. GB

Colo. Springs (Brewers) 33 23 .589 —

Oklah. City (Dodgers) 31 27 .534 3

Omaha (Royals) 30 28 .517 4

Iowa (Cubs) 26 34 .433 9

American South W L Pct. GB

Memphis (Cardinals) 36 24 .600 —

Nashville (Athletics) 31 27 .534 4

Round Rock (Rangers) 29 31 .483 7

New Orleans (Marlins) 21 38 .356 14½

Pacific North W L Pct. GB

Reno (Diamondbacks) 38 22 .633 —

Tacoma (Mariners) 32 26 .552 5

Fresno (Astros) 28 32 .467 10

Sacramento (Giants) 23 35 .397 14

Pacific South W L Pct. GB

Salt Lake (Angels) 34 27 .557 —

Albuquerque (Rockies) 29 31 .483 4½

El Paso (Padres) 29 32 .475 5

Las Vegas (Mets) 24 37 .393 10

Thursday’s games

El Paso 5, Albuquerque 4

Salt Lake 4, Las Vegas 3, 11 innings

Memphis 3, New Orleans 2

Omaha 4, Nashville 2

Oklahoma City 6, Iowa 1

Round Rock at Colo. Springs, late

Fresno at Sacramento, late

Reno at Tacoma, late

Friday’s games

Nashville at Memphis, 6:05 p.m.

New Orleans at Omaha, 6:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 6:05 p.m.

Iowa at Colorado Springs, 7 p.m.

Albuquerque at Salt Lake, 7:05 p.m.

Fresno at El Paso, 7:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Tacoma, 8:05 p.m.

Reno at Sacramento, 8:05 p.m.

