Baseball: Bees rally for sixth walkoff victory of the season

Turning Point • After Bourn singled and was thrown out trying to steal second in the 11th, Cowart hit a one-out double on a bouncer up the middle. Jefry Marte then was hit by a pitch to put two men on base, and Navarro singled past the shortstop and into left field to score Cowart on a close play at the plate.

Bees MVP • Navarro went 3 for 5 with a walk. All three hits were RBI singles.

Hidden Hero • Bourn went 3 for 5 with a walk and a stolen base. He scored two of the team's four runs.

Quoteworthy • "My approach. It was kind of trying to hit his mistake," Navarro said of his final at-bat. "He's going to throw a fastball around the middle, and he did right there."

Angel Angle • Eric Young Jr., who began the season with the Bees and got called up to the majors after Mike Trout went on the disabled list, went 3 for 5 with three runs scored on Thursday for the Angels. He raised his average to .333 since joining the big club on May 30.

What's next • The Bees begin a three-game series against Albuquerque on Friday night, with the first pitch scheduled for 7:05 at Smith's Ballpark.