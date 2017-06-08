Baseball: Bees rally for sixth walkoff victory of the season

Rey Navarro's third RBI single of the day drove in the winning run in the bottom of the 11th inning and gave the Salt Lake Bees their sixth walk-off win of the season as they beat the Las Vegas 51s, 4-3, in front of an announced 4,019 at Smith's Ballpark in the final game of their four-game series. The Bees won for the 11th time this season when they'd trailed after six innings and recorded their 12th one-run win of the year.
The Bees overcame some early struggles as they stranded a total of 14 men on base for the game. Michael Bourn, Kaleb Cowart and Navarro had three hits apiece, and Ramon Flores had two hits and the game-tying RBI in the eighth inning.