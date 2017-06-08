Wolverines to open next season at Kentucky and Duke

College basketball season is still a ways away but once it returns the Utah Valley Wolverines will be jumping in headfirst.
UVU coach Mark Pope announced Thursday that UVU will open its season with back-to-back road games against Kentucky on Nov. 10 and Duke on Nov. 11. Combined, Kentucky and Duke have 13 NCAA men's basketball national titles.
"This is what college basketball is supposed to be," Pope said in a statement. "We couldn't be more excited to go out and play two of the best teams in the entire country in a 24-hour period. Our goal is to be the best team we can possibly be at the end of the season. We had great success with that last year, and part of doing that is putting together the hardest nonconference schedule we can and we've accomplished that."