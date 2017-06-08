Former Olympic skier dies at age 76

Obituary » He was the frst director of what is now the Utah Olympic Park.

John Bower, a former Olympian, ski coach and director of the Utah Olympic Park, died Tuesday in Park City at the age of 76, the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association says.

Bower twice competed in the Olympic Games, finishing 15th in the nordic combined in 1964 at Innsbruck, Austria, and 13th in Grenoble, France, in 1968. His other accomplishments include an NCAA nordic combined title in 1961 and four U.S. ski titles. In 1968, he became the first American to win the nordic combined King's Cup.

Later, Bower became a coach and the nordic director for the U.S. Ski Team.