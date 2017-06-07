Utah Jazz take a look at SMU’s Semi Ojeleye in pre-draft workout

The NBA pre-draft workouts continue for the Utah Jazz.

SMU forward Semi Ojeleye showcased his skill for the Jazz on Wednesday morning, impressing the front office with an improved jumpshot. Ojeleye projected as a possible first round draft pick.

"We thought Semi had a very good workout," Jazz VP of Player Personnel Walt Perrin said.

Ojeleye was one of six players in the latest group, including University of Arizona big man Chance Comanche.

The Jazz will continue workouts Saturday, according to a source. That workout will include first round prospect Juwan Evans of Oklahoma State.