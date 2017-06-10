Salt Lake Bees: With 500 kids at Smith’s Ballpark, team announces expansion of youth programs

"An important part of what we do with the Larry H. Miller Group of Companies is give back to the communities where we live, work and play," Bees general manager Marc Amicone said. "We believe this kind of event enriches the lives of those who are in our communities."

Major League Baseball's Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities (RBI) program has started a pilot program in Rose Park, the first RBI affiliate in the Salt Lake area. RBI is a development program that includes educational support as well as skills development.

"That's really what this is all about, giving kids an opportunity to play," said Tony Reagins, former Los Angeles Angels general manager and current senior vice president of youth programs for Major League Baseball. "We're excited about the partnership and the relationship. I think we're going to launch a new RBI program in this community. The Bees are going to take softball and baseball under their umbrella, which is really exciting and really how it should be done."

Passing the Buck

Former MLB All-Star catcher John Buck, a Taylorsville High School graduate who played 11 seasons in the majors, has settled in Utah with his family in following his playing career. In recent years, he has become more active in coaching youth baseball.

"Seeing the level of coaching and knowing that I have a way to make that better, I just feel like I can do something," said Buck, who has 9-year-old twins as well as a 3-year old. "Whether it's an academy I'm going to open, whether it's clinics that I can do, whether it's programs I can set for coaches themselves — coaches are coaching because they're passionate and caring — and what we have in common is they care about what's going on with kids in general.

"My [goal] is to give them the expertise they need for the game itself but also what made me successful — sharing those things."

Buck played for the Kansas City Royals, Toronto Blue Jays, Florida Marlins, New York Mets, Pittsburgh Pirates, Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels from 2004 through 2014.

When asked about the rumors that he plans to open a baseball training facility in the near future, Buck said, "Yes, that's in the works. There's obviously a lot of things that have got to happen to have that come to fruition, but that's kind of where I'm spending a lot of my time. I think there is an overwhelmingly glaring need to do it for kids just in general."

