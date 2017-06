Prep boys’ soccer: 2017 all-state team

The 2017 all-state boys' soccer teams as voted on by the state's coaches. Each coach was invited to vote for the top players in his team's classification. Class 5A First team Forward • Aaron Nixon, Copper Hills Forward • Drake Cook, Viewmont Forward • Tyler Gundred, Lone Peak Forward • Alec Ferrin, Fremont Midfield • Carter Johnson, Herriman Midfield • Kaden Amano, Layton Midfield • Easton Embley, Layton Midfield • Carlos Becerra, Copper Hills Defense • Blaine Chambers, Layton Defense • Nathan Mumford, American Fork Keeper • J.D. Myers, Herriman Second team Forward • Max Price, Weber Forward • Eric Morris, Weber Midfield • Aaron Jolley, American Fork Midfield • Cameron Jolley, American Fork Midfield • Marshall Johnson, Viewmont Midfield • Juan Lopez, West Defense • Austin Freeman, Fremont Defense • Jaxson Ruff, Herriman Defense • Braxton Ferrin, Weber Defense • Bryson Ferrin, Weber Keeper • Tyler Trump, Viewmont Honorable mention Forward • Dallas May, Herriman; Leo Urrutia, Bingham Midfield • Leo Sobreira, Bingham; Ben Gonzalez, Copper Hills; Parker Huff, Fremont; James Edward, Olympus Keeper • Sam Hunter, Layton Class 4A First team Forward • Beamer Wilcken, Murray Forward • Jesse Lopez, Wasatch Forward • Josh Orme, Timpview Forward • Nick Lowrimore, Alta Forward • Trevan Watson, Box Elder Midfield • Gary Lopez, Wasatch Midfield • Caden Nerdin, Uintah Defense • Ben Driggs, Skyridge Defense • Kyron Sidwell, Alta Defense • James Dansie, Olympus Keeper • Luke Johnson, Olympus Second team Forward • Jamie Nunez Sanchez, Ogden Forward • Seth Lowry, Alta Forward • Matt Barker, East Forward • Jaxon Sorensen, Skyridge Forward • Dawson Beutler, Maple Mountain Midfield • Tony Foulger, Olympus Midfield • Dylan Heaton, Alta Midfield • Drayden Ricks, Murray Defense • Alec Groathouse, Alta Defense • Matt Lockwood, Olympus Keeper • Adam Teerlink, Alta Honorable mention Forward • Din Huremovic, Olympus; Jaxon Clarke, Ogden; Mitch Pyle, Box Elder; Jett Solis, Alta; Kenny Kocherscheidt, Alta Midfield • Bridger Booth, Bountiful; Nathan Conrad, Timpanogos; Matt Holt, Skyridge; Lucas Astudillo, Orem Keeper • Trever Elders, East; Mackay Huffaker, Orem Class 3A First team Forward • Ruben Castillo, Juan Diego Forward • Max Kemp, Snow Canyon Forward • Jered Mariani, Juan Diego Forward • Kelton Holt, Desert Hills Forward • JC Vasquez, Ridgeline Midfield • Ethan Fletcher, Cedar Midfield • Colton Barber, Snow Canyon Midfield • Dan Brubaker, Hurricane Defense • Kadin Dorius, Snow Canyon Defense • Mikey Haug, Dixie Keeper • Quinn Hargis, Snow Canyon Second team Forward • Jonny Guadarrama, Logan Forward • Jose Morales, Dixie Midfield • Yetzel Carrillo, Snow Canyon Midfield • Aaron Canales, Pine View Midfield • Scott Sanders, Canyon View Defense • Regie Anderson, Ridgeline Defense • Jaccob Simister, Desert Hills Defense • Michael Bresciani, Pine View Defense • Hunter Buchanan, Ridgeline Defense • Daniel Velasco, Canyon View Keeper • Joseph Venhaus, Ridgeline Class 2A First team Forward • Zeb Farmer, South Summit Forward • Lincoln Augunstein, Summit Academy Forward • Taylor Brand, Maeser Prep Forward • Dallin Dodge, Providence Hall Midfield • Marcelo Holanda, Layton Christian Midfield • Fabrizio Tufano, Layton Christian Midfield • Trey Provost, Rowland Hall Defense • Alessio Tufano, Layton Christian Defense • Isaac Briganti, Providence Hall Defense • Kyle Laughbon, Intermountain Christian Keeper • Nick Beasley, South Summit Second team Forward • David Thurston, Providence Hall Forward • Vitalik Mylar, Intermountain Christian Forward • Osvaldo Gutierrez, American Prep Forward • Evan Smith, Summit Academy Forward • Sebastian Oliver Amengual, Layton Christian Midfield • Joseph Valle, American Leadership Midfield • Antoni Frontera, Layton Christian Midfield • Brayden Staples, South Summit Defense • Trevor Burton, Delta Defense • Spencer Howells, South Summit Keeper • Jonathan Lathrop, Intermountain Christian