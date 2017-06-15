Prep baseball: Utah recruit Rowan’s steady presence led Cottonwood to title and him to MVP honors

Everyone on the Cottonwood baseball team had reason to be cheery as the Colts took the Class 5A state championship.

The Colts only seemed to get better as the season drew longer. An 11-0 trouncing of Lone Peak in the title game only punctuated a week of victories — a week that started when Rowan hit a crucial triple in extra innings of a 2-1 win over American Fork.

Rowan defied a Cavemen shift designed to limit his effectiveness in that at-bat. The right-handed Rowan, who led Cottonwood with a .400 batting average, went to undefended right field with a hit and ended up with a triple.

That turned into the winning run soon after as the Colts advanced.

"He's a leader by example," Crawford said. "He doesn't necessarily call guys out. It's an 'I'm going to show up early, work my tail off' kind of leader."

And keep the guys loose.

"I'll go out of the [coaches] office and the first guy I see, I'll say, 'Hey, Crawf wants you,' " said Rowan on one of his favorite techniques to "build bonds," as he puts it.

"They'll go in there expecting to be talked to and they'll just stand there."

Teammate Hayden Rosenkrantz, who was new to the Cottonwood program this past season, quickly caught on to Rowan's sense of humor.

"He's a funny guy," Rosenkrantz said. "He likes to call himself Big Daddy. To everyone."

But Rowan has a serious side, too. He's committed to play baseball at the University of Utah, and he already is aware that not many of his future teammates are likely to be bio-engineering majors.

That's what Rowan's plans are, and it's a trajectory fueled by a class he took outside of his Cottonwood High courses.

"I took a class on engineering — all the principles. I think bio is my favorite one," Rowan said. "In my class, just developing a prosthetic arm — that really got my attention.

"I haven't come across anyone who's actually studying engineering. I don't know what to expect, but they say it'll be a busy schedule."