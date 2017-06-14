Prep softball: Spanish Fork’s Cambrie Hazel’s dominance earns her Tribune MVP honors

Hazel recorded 671 career strikeouts and supplanted Alta standout Nikki Anderson (1998 to 2001) as the all-time state leader in wins (74) and shutouts (38).

"That's pretty cool, but it hasn't really hit me yet," Hazel said upon finding out after the state tourney. "He [Spanish Fork coach Don Andrews] told me I was close right before state, but he never really told me I had it.

"My teammates helped me win those 74 games. It wasn't all me. It was all of us."

Spanish Fork had the ability to make good pitchers look average as the Dons scored at least 10 runs in 24 games. And that was plenty for Hazel.

Hazel posted a 1.25 ERA while fanning 221 batters and compiling a 24-0 record.

And shutouts? Part of the new Utah record-holder's resume for 2017 was a dozen scoreless outings.

"From the midseason on, she was untouchable for us," Andrews said.

And Hazel's farewell senior season also included a very productive campaign with the bat.

She primarily was confined to the pitching circle in past seasons. But Hazel responded with a .438 average and six home runs when given the opportunity to get into the batter's box.

In fact, the only blemish of the year ironically was on championship day. Although Hazel didn't take the loss, Uintah chased the Spanish Fork ace from the circle as the Utes walloped five homers to force a second game in the 4A double-elimination state tournament. In that second contest, Spanish Fork — with Hazel pitching again — closed out Uintah with a 17-5 victory.

"It was a hard game. They just came to play," said Hazel, understated as always.

Philosophical is the way the Spanish Fork coach characterized Hazel's demeanor during the rare outing where she struggled.

"She said to me, 'They're hitting everything I throw, you better take me out,'" said Andrews, who actually blamed himself for continually calling for Hazel to throw curves, which were ineffective on that day. It happens about once a year with her curve. After I quit calling it, she settled down."