Prep boys’ soccer: Meet the All-Tribune team

Ruben Castillo
Juan Diego, Sr., Forward
23 goals, 11 assists
Castillo scored in all but one game and scored multiple goals in a game seven times for the Soaring Eagle this season. He tallied seven goals during the state tournament to carry the defending champs back to the Class 3A final before falling in heart-breaking fashion in the championship game. Despite the uncompleted repeat attempt, Castillo ended his illustrious career at Juan Diego as the school's all-time leading scorer with 49 goals. "He has a nose for the goal," Juan Diego coach Scott Platz said. "When the ball is in a dangerous area, he's almost always getting a touch to it in some sort of way. He's just a really versatile type of scorer where he really doesn't have to rely on one kind of move or style. He can do it in a lot of different ways. He was a very talented player even when he came in as a freshman. I think he felt like once the goals and the offense started to come early in the year, I think he just gained more and more confidence."