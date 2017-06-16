Prep boys’ soccer: Meet the All-Tribune team

Beamer Wilcken

Murray, Sr., Forward

19 goals, 7 assists

Wilcken, the leading scorer on one of the most dominant teams in Class 4A, scored nearly twice as many goals as the team's second leading scorer (10). With so much speed up top, Murray's opponents could do little to stay in front of the elusive forward. "Beamer just operated really well out in space," Spartans coach Bryan Demann said. "Because he was so quick, he just demanded help out of the middle. So if they brought someone to help defend him, he was able to find the open man for an assist." Demann also praised his star striker's accuracy, hand-eye coordination and selflessness. "He's not the type of guy who is counting his goals, so it made teammates willing to work hard for him because they knew he was working hard for them."

Jesse Lopez

Wasatch, Sr., Forward

15 goals, 12 assists

Lopez, who accounted for nearly half of the Wasps' total offense, was instrumental in keeping Wasatch in the hunt in one of the toughest regions in the state. Having to face the likes of former defending champion Maple Mountain as well as a talented Uintah squad, Lopez used his dynamic skill set to create for himself and others. "Playing in this region, Jesse was learning that he couldn't do it all himself," Wasatch coach Dawain Wheatley said. "I think that was kind of the turning point. We had to step it up offensively as a team, and Jesse understood at that point the value of getting the ball to his teammates. Offensively we were really good this year, and he was instrumental in being a leader in that area. He'd take chances when he needed to, but he would also recognize when it was best to distribute for a better opportunity."

Maxwell Price

Weber, Jr., Forward/Midfielder

14 goals, 10 assists