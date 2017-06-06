Scott D. Pierce: ROOT will stream Jazz, but it won’t be free

If you cut the cord, you'll have to put some of those savings toward a monthly fee for a streaming service.

There's been no announcement from ROOT, which holds the TV rights to the Jazz through the 2020-21 season, but those two different options are in play. ROOT just started streaming Colorado Rockies and Houston Rockets games for fans in those markets — for authenticated pay cable/satellite subscribers (those who subscribe to a participating cable or satellite system that carries ROOT).

The same option may soon be available so Jazz fans who live in the Utah will be able to stream games on their phones, their tablets, their laptops, etc.

And there's pending news for cord cutters. ROOT plans to offer its channel on a streaming platform or platforms. DirecTV Now (which does not require a subscription to DirecTV) is a natural fit, because DirecTV owns ROOT. (They're both part of AT&T.) Play Station Vue is also a possibility.

But nothing is free. Like cable and satellite, DirecTV Now and Play Station Vue both have programming tiers. The former ranges from $35 to $75 a month; the latter ranges from $29.99 to $64.99 a month. You can probably count on paying at least $50/month for a DirecTV Now tier that includes ROOT; and $34.99 — maybe $44.99 — to get ROOT on Play Station Vue.

F-bomb on NBC, KSL

Did you happen to catch the f-bomb that was dropped last week on NBC? That's KSL-Ch. 5 here in Utah.

The network had a camera in the Nashville locker room before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final so that viewers could hear Predators coach Peter Laviolette try to inspire his team. It was not carried live, but no one on the production team was listening closely enough to hear Laviolette say, "Game 1 is up for grabs. It's up to us to f------ take it." So it wasn't bleeped.

Maybe it slipped past because the coach wasn't yelling and screaming. He said it quite calmly. Even quietly.

So calmly and quietly that nobody at NBC noticed for several minutes. Mike Emrick, who was doing the play-by-play, apologized after a commercial break about six minutes into the first period.

No, this is not a huge deal. No, it's not appropriate for that kind of expletive to be heard shortly after 6 p.m. MDT on broadcast TV. And, no, the folks at KSL certainly weren't pleased.

But it's 2017, and it's hard to believe anybody watching that telecast hadn't heard the word before. And not just because most of the people watching were hockey fans.

There's not much chance that NBC — or any of its affiliates, including KSL — will face any sort of sanctions from the Federal Communications Commission because of this incident. There's an exception for "fleeting expletives" on live telecasts that the broadcaster could not have foreseen.

Of course, this f-bomb wasn't dropped live. It was on tape. Which could prove problematic.

Scott D. Pierce covers TV for The Salt Lake Tribune. Email him at spierce@sltrib.com; follow him on Twitter @ScottDPierce.