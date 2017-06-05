Utah Jazz: Oregon’s Brooks, Bell become competitors to catch attention of NBA teams

The pair, who were Oregon Ducks teammates for three years, worked out for the Utah Jazz on Monday. They teamed together to help make Oregon one of the best teams in the Pac-12 and led the Ducks to the Final Four this past spring. They represent the same type of player as NBA prospects — an undersized power forward.

In that vein, they are competing against each other. Making it to the NBA as an undersized four man isn't as daunting as it was 10 years ago. Still, Bell and Brooks have to show the Jazz they can shoot it from the perimeter, defend, rebound their position and make plays off the dribble.

"We have to find a way to adapt to the NBA," Brooks said. "We're on this journey together, and we have to find our way."

The workout featured funny moments, including Brooks talking about being cheered in Utah, amusing because of his flop against the Utes that went viral.

"Dillon knows how to flop," Bell said.

Bell compared himself to Draymond Green, Golden State's All-NBA power forward, although Jazz vice president of player personnel Walt Perrin said he had a long way to go offensively to get to Green's level at the same stage.

The main strengths for Bell and Brooks always has been their athleticism, ability to defend and competitiveness. That's why Oregon found itself among the best teams in college basketball for three years. The two often willed the Ducks to victories. And those intangibles are things teams look for in the late first/early second round range.

The two are different in style. Brooks made a name for himself as a shotmaker in college. He's versatile offensively and doesn't back down. Bell is a superior athlete and defender. He's one of the best shot blockers in the draft, but he has to improve offensively.

"I know that I'm going to have to knock down corner 3s and make plays," Bell said. "It's a process of just trying to get better every day."

Syracuse forward Tyler Lydon, a first-round prospect, shot the ball well and looked like a prototypical stretch power forward, Perrin said. Lydon, who played two years for the Orange, is also a very good athlete and someone who can put the ball on the floor and get to the basket.