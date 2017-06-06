Locals in the NFL: Catching up with Utes, BYU rookies during OTAs

NFL organized team activities have begun around the league with many draftees and undrafted free agents from Utah, BYU and Utah State trying to make an impression on their new teammates and coaches. Here's updates from several players over the last week:

Former Utes offensive tackle Garett Bolles named an "under-the-radar X-factor" for Broncos, getting reps for second-team

NFL.com named Bolles one of 13 "X-factors" to watch for the upcoming season from around the league for a Denver offensive line that struggled last year. "You can write all you want about the quarterback tussle between Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch, but both are bound to start games and suffer if Bolles and his fellow blockers can't fend off angry pass rushers."

However, according to The Denver Post, Bolles is currently getting second-team left tackle reps behind Ty Sambrailo and Donald Stephenson. "He has to learn what to do first," Broncos head coach Vance Joseph said. "His talent is first-round level. He's athletic, but it's a tough offense to learn and that's the first part for rookies."

Former Utes safety Marcus Williams is impressing Drew Brees, fellow Saints safeties

The New Orleans Advocate reports Williams is picking up the New Orleans defensive scheme quickly after playing single high coverage at Utah. "He seems to be a guy who wants to be making all the right calls, be in the right position," Brees said. "He's been in some positions to make plays on the ball, and he's been able to make them."

Former Utes offensive lineman Isaac Asiata battling to start at guard for Dolphins

The 26-year-old rookie is in the mix alongside Jermon Bushrod, Anthony Steen, Kraig Urbik and Ted Larsen, according to The Palm Beach Post. "Isaac is more mature [than both rookies]," Urbik said to The Miami Herald. "Both rookies (Asiata and tackle Eric Smith) have done a really good job grasping the offense. They don't have too much difficulty with a lot of nuances we've learned."

Former Utes cornerback Brian Allen gets a mention from Steelers veteran Cameron Heyward Heyward, who missed most of last season after tearing his pectoral in Week 9, threw Allen's name in with several additions Pittsburgh has added this offseason to retool its defense. "We get a guy like T.J. Watt that can really just set the edge, continue to grow from a guy like James Harrison," he said. "Bud's (Dupree) gonna get another year [which] is gonna be great. You get some guys on the back end as well, Cam Sutton and Brian Allen. You get those guys moving along and progressing." Cameron Heyward talks about being back on the field with his teammates, the growth of the defensive line and more. pic.twitter.com/94P06OVb8X — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) June 1, 2017 Former BYU linebacker Langi on the bubble for Patriots roster The Patriots made the former Cougar one of the highest paid undrafted free agents in the league, but a roster projection by MassLive has Langi firmly on the bubble in a battle with Shea McClellin and Jonathan Freeny. Former BYU quarterback Taysom Hill shows off his baseball skills for charity — and breaks a windshield Hill made it to the finals of teammate and Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson's charity home run derby and got a hold of a ball to the chagrin of a car owner. "I hope they moved all the vehicles outside the fence," Nelson said in a story on the Packers website. "Taysom Hill broke (a windshield) in the sponsor game."

