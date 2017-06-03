Utah Jazz: Dwayne Bacon eager to prove he can defend in workout

Bacon, along with lottery prospect Johnathan Issac, led Florida State to a top 20 ranking this season. He's a 21-year-old, making the leap to the pros after two years of college. And he's someone who could be on Utah's radar toward the end of the first round.

Bacon is the only one of the six prospects the Jazz worked out Saturday who projects into the top 40 picks.

"I thought the altitude got to Dwayne a little bit," Jazz vice president of player personnel Walt Perrin said. "He could've been in better shape. But he's a really good player."

Bacon's ability to score is well known. He's a 6-foot-7 shooting guard who projects as one of the better wing athletes in the draft. He's someone who consistently gets to the free-throw line and makes 75 percent of his foul shots when he gets there. He was one of the better players in the Atlantic Coast Conference during his career.

"For me, I just wanted to show the Jazz that I can defend," Bacon said. "They've seen me a lot, so they know that I can score. I wanted to come in and focus on defense, and let it go from there."

Bacon wasn't the only intriguing prospect Saturday. North Carolina big man Kennedy Meeks is interesting as a skilled 6-9 power forward in the Sean May mold.

May played four years at North Carolina, struggling early in his career before losing weight and dominating as a senior while leading the Tar Heels to a national title.

Meeks played four years at North Carolina, struggled early, lost weight and dominated as a senior while helping the Tar Heels capture the national championship in April.

"I hear the comparisons all the time," Meeks said. "Sean is one of my mentors, and he did a great job in the NBA and overseas. So I'll take that comparison any day."

Today's NBA doesn't cater to Meeks' strengths (back-to-the-basket scoring) and exposes his weakness (defending in space). Meeks can shoot the ball comfortably to the 3-point line, but he's going to have to prove he can defend to break through.

"I think defending comes in time, and I think I'll get better at it as the season goes on," Meeks said. "It's definitely something that I'm aware of, want to work on and get better at."

The other four players who worked out were: Michigan guard Derrick Walton; Washington State guard Ike Iroegbu; SMU wing Sterling Brown; and Vanderbilt big man Luke Kornet.