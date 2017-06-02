Monson: What if the Jazz signed ... don’t punch a wall ... this guy?

Sign Deron Williams.

More than a few of you likely just punched the wall or blew chunks or screamed profanities at the idiotic thought, at the mere mention of D-Will's name.

No question, Williams is one of the most controversial players who ever suited up for the Jazz, having spent the better part of six seasons here, leading the team to the Western Conference finals, but then …

But then.

Finding himself at the center of Jerry Sloan's sudden retirement in 2011, Williams may never regain the favor of some folks around here, inside and outside of the franchise.

But what if he could? What if he did?

Everyone remembers that sad night in February, six years back, when a player-coach dispute broke out during a game at home against Chicago and next thing … Jerry and Phil were gone. And, then, shortly thereafter, Williams was gone, too, shipped off to the Nets, where he signed a $100 million deal and began a forgettable slide the once-great point guard experienced over what should have been the prime of his career.

It was not.

Williams struggled with a thousand ankle injuries during his time with the Nets, which limited him in his four full seasons with the club, during which he averaged 21, 18.9, 14.3 and 13 points. His assists tailed off, as well.

Think back, though, to his best days in Utah. After his rookie season, when his minutes were limited, he had 16.2 points and 9.3 assists, 18.8 and 10.5, 19.4 and 10.7, 18.7 and 10.5, 21.3 and 9.7.

That's not who Williams is now, having averaged 14.1 points and 5.8 assists in one full year in Dallas before being let go for Cleveland to sign for the remainder of this season, when he averaged a combined 11 points and 5.3 assists. His minutes and production dropped once with the Cavs.

How much is left for Williams to offer is less than certain. One thing is: As a free agent, Williams would come cheap. He signed for the veterans' minimum in Cleveland.

His evolution is not all negative.

Williams has gained savvy and perspective since his days with the Jazz, when he was really good, ultra-competitive, on the floor and often surly and immature off it. Some say he quit on the Nets, never living up to what he had been even as his bank account swelled. Injuries sometimes do weird things to a player's mind and motivation, especially when they're accompanied by a lack of acumen on the part of management.

But, as reported by the New York Post, Williams said of his experience since joining the Cavs: