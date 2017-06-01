Quantcast
Home » Sports
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » Sports
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

Monson: Dante Exum, where are you, man? Who are you? What are you?

By connect
First Published      Last Updated Jun 01 2017 10:47 pm
Utah Jazz » The Jazz can’t wait any longer; it’s put up or shut up time for the young Aussie point guard
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (8)

Hey, Dante Exum, who are you, man?

Are you all grown up now? Are you all healed up? Are you ready to lead the Jazz at the point? Are you prepared to justify Dennis Lindsey picking you fifth overall in the 2014 draft? Is it time? Is it your time? Can you do it? Will you do it? Are you busting your tail in the offseason to that end? Is your arc of progression once again congruent with the Jazz's now advanced timeline? Will it catch up?

I don't know, Dante.

Who does know?

Do you?

It may not be fair to ask so soon, given that you're only 21 and lost a year to the knee injury. But what's fair about the Jazz's situation in the NBA, where great teams add great players through free agency, and you've got to find a way to attempt, at least, to keep up. And, then, free agency threatens to rob your own team of one of its best players, a player developed and supported right here? The answer is … nothing is fair about nothing.

That's why you've got to hit that throttle, Dante, be what you can be, in a hurry.

While you're young. While we're young.

Can you?

You know as well as anybody, the biggest question facing the Jazz, other than the retention of Gordon Hayward, is this: Who's going to play point guard next season?

There are a lot of layers here, with your own status among them.

The first is related to that primary objective: What point-guard option is most attractive to your boy, Hayward? Does he believe you have it in you to become a floor leader who can help take the Jazz — and him — to the next level? Not two years from now. No … now.

Hayward might as well be a member of management. He may not be willing to tip his hand regarding his specific plans, but he definitely has a preferred script. Are you a part of it? What kind of confidence or lack thereof have you conjured out of Hayward?

The second is measuring up George Hill, determining his ability to contribute in the seasons ahead. Was 2016-17 an aberration, what with him missing 33 games? Or was it a warning for the injury trouble that is bound to come with a 31-year-old veteran whose toe is damaged and who may be unable to consistently go game in and game out?

Over Hill's career, he's played 74 or more games in six of his nine seasons. In the other three, he played 50, 43 and 49.

Hill will be expensive, Dante, with so many teams having money to throw his way in free agency. That means the Jazz will probably have to overspend for him, regardless of whether he's compromised or not. So, what are the Jazz supposed to do if, say, Hayward wants Hill, even if he's likely to miss games? Do they blow the bank to help reel him back in?

Or do they let him go and sign some fancy-passing dude out of Serbia who can run the team but not play much defense? Or do they go for pie in the sky and sign some other point guard available for open bidding on the market?

Or do they count on … you?

» Next page... Single page

 

COMMENTS
VIEW/POST COMMENT      ()