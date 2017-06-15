Quantcast
Home » Sports
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » Sports
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

Meet the 2017 All-Tribune baseball team

By Eric Butler Special to The Tribune
First Published      Updated 7 minutes ago
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (51)

Tyler Cornish

Timpanogos, Sr., P

10-0 record, 1.94 ERA, 74 K

When the going got tough, Cornish became, well, Tyler Cornish. "He's developed a competitiveness that brings out his skills," Timpanogos coach Kim Nelson said. "When things get difficult, he gets better." And Cornish's skills aren't limited. The right-hander helped guide the Timberwolves to the Class 4A state championship from the mound. But he was also a standout with the bat, and third base is where you'll find Cornish on a regular basis. "I think his year hitting was even better," Nelson said about Cornish, who had a .515 batting average, hit five homers, knocked in 43 runs and is now Utah's standard bearer for hits in a single season with 52.

Dom Fuller

Davis, Sr., P

8-1 record, 0.44 ERA, 53 K

The Darts' right-hander had an ERA that barely registered above zero and he suffered only one loss on the season over 48 innings of work. "Every time I put him out there, I thought I had a 90 percent chance of winning," Davis coach Dave Leo said. "I say 90, but actually I knew we were going to win." Fuller, who batted third in the lineup, also was solid with a .363 average and has been starting at third base since his freshman year with the Darts. "He could flat-out swing it," Leo said. "The kid is just strong, too. Besides his pitching, he must throw 7,000 balls a week in practice from third. Never once did he ever say that he was sore."

Jordan Harrop

Layton, Sr., C

.536 average, 40 hits, 25 RBIs

Harrop might come across as "just one of the guys" in a senior-heavy Lancers' squad, according to Layton coach Robert Ferneau. But the senior catcher was regarded as a leader by example. Ferneau said Harrop sees the ball very well and throws the ball to second quickly as the team's catcher. Offensively, Harrop did drive the ball out for one home run, but his strength was getting on base without having to clear the fence. His 40 hits led the Lancers, and those hits weren't generally infield squibs or Texas leaguers. "Everything he hit, he put the barrel on," Ferneau said. "He had an extremely great year."

Hayden Rosenkrantz

Cottonwood, Sr., 1B

.342 average, 5-1 record, 2.05 ERA, 64 K (pitching)

» Next page... 2 3 Single page

 

RELATED STORIES
COMMENTS
VIEW/POST COMMENT      ()
RELATED STORIES