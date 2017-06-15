Meet the 2017 All-Tribune baseball team

Dom Fuller

Davis, Sr., P

8-1 record, 0.44 ERA, 53 K

The Darts' right-hander had an ERA that barely registered above zero and he suffered only one loss on the season over 48 innings of work. "Every time I put him out there, I thought I had a 90 percent chance of winning," Davis coach Dave Leo said. "I say 90, but actually I knew we were going to win." Fuller, who batted third in the lineup, also was solid with a .363 average and has been starting at third base since his freshman year with the Darts. "He could flat-out swing it," Leo said. "The kid is just strong, too. Besides his pitching, he must throw 7,000 balls a week in practice from third. Never once did he ever say that he was sore."

Jordan Harrop

Layton, Sr., C

.536 average, 40 hits, 25 RBIs

Harrop might come across as "just one of the guys" in a senior-heavy Lancers' squad, according to Layton coach Robert Ferneau. But the senior catcher was regarded as a leader by example. Ferneau said Harrop sees the ball very well and throws the ball to second quickly as the team's catcher. Offensively, Harrop did drive the ball out for one home run, but his strength was getting on base without having to clear the fence. His 40 hits led the Lancers, and those hits weren't generally infield squibs or Texas leaguers. "Everything he hit, he put the barrel on," Ferneau said. "He had an extremely great year."

Hayden Rosenkrantz

Cottonwood, Sr., 1B

.342 average, 5-1 record, 2.05 ERA, 64 K (pitching)