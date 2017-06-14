Quantcast
Prep softball: 2017 All-Tribune team

Summer Stensgard

Uintah, Sr., pitcher

22-4 record, 2.91 ERA, 156 K

The Utes, who came within a game of the Class 4A championship, were led by Stensgard's pitching and hitting. Stensgard pitched every game in region play. As the team's leadoff hitter, she batted .538 with 18 home runs and 50 RBIs. Stensgard crushed three home runs when Uintah beat Spanish Fork on the final day to extend the season one more game. "Pretty stinkin' impressive," Utes coach Madelyn Schulz said. "She hadn't hit the best during the state tournament. It was awesome to see her pull out of that funk." Stensgard also was a standout on the volleyball team and, in a fundraiser for the school's wrestling program, won the Ms. Uintah bodybuilding title. "Just an all-around athlete," Schulz said.

Nicole Wall

Bingham, Jr., pitcher

20-3 record, 2.02 ERA, 224 K

Wall's tricky offspeed pitches and location were on full display during title day for Class 5A. The hard-hitting West batters often were baffled in trying to reach Wall as Bingham won one game before finally succumbing to the Panthers in the second. Wall had pitched a complete game against Copper Hills that same day to get the Miners into the championship round. "I just felt like she was the ultimate workhorse," Bingham coach Mikki Jackson said. Wall was no slouch with the bat either. She batted .471 with five homers. That final day of the season was emblematic of her junior campaign. "I just think we saw how she got stronger and stronger as the year went on," Jackson said.

Brayle Crosman

Grantsville, Sr., C

.351 average, 8 HR, 30 RBIs

The work ethic and joy of Crosman, particularly evident when she rounded first after hitting a seventh-inning homer in the Class 3A championship game, was contagious. "She is an extraordinary leader and is a great person," Grantsville coach Heidi Taylor said. "There wasn't a day in the last four years that she didn't give it 100 percent. The girls, they knew that, because they play with her in practice." Crosman had the skills, too. After throwing out two Bear River runners in the first two innings, the Bears never again tried to steal in a nip-and-tuck title contest in which the Cowboys won their first softball crown since 1998.

Huntyr Ava

West, Soph., 1B

.594 average, 21 HR, 66 RBIs

.594 average, 21 HR, 66 RBIs

 

AT A GLANCE

How we picked the team

The TribPreps team used season statistics and its observations throughout the season to choose the All-Tribune team.

