Prep softball: 2017 All-Tribune team

Summer Stensgard
Uintah, Sr., pitcher
22-4 record, 2.91 ERA, 156 K
The Utes, who came within a game of the Class 4A championship, were led by Stensgard's pitching and hitting. Stensgard pitched every game in region play. As the team's leadoff hitter, she batted .538 with 18 home runs and 50 RBIs. Stensgard crushed three home runs when Uintah beat Spanish Fork on the final day to extend the season one more game. "Pretty stinkin' impressive," Utes coach Madelyn Schulz said. "She hadn't hit the best during the state tournament. It was awesome to see her pull out of that funk." Stensgard also was a standout on the volleyball team and, in a fundraiser for the school's wrestling program, won the Ms. Uintah bodybuilding title. "Just an all-around athlete," Schulz said.