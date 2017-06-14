Prep softball: 2017 All-Tribune team

Nicole Wall

Bingham, Jr., pitcher

20-3 record, 2.02 ERA, 224 K

Wall's tricky offspeed pitches and location were on full display during title day for Class 5A. The hard-hitting West batters often were baffled in trying to reach Wall as Bingham won one game before finally succumbing to the Panthers in the second. Wall had pitched a complete game against Copper Hills that same day to get the Miners into the championship round. "I just felt like she was the ultimate workhorse," Bingham coach Mikki Jackson said. Wall was no slouch with the bat either. She batted .471 with five homers. That final day of the season was emblematic of her junior campaign. "I just think we saw how she got stronger and stronger as the year went on," Jackson said.

Brayle Crosman

Grantsville, Sr., C

.351 average, 8 HR, 30 RBIs

The work ethic and joy of Crosman, particularly evident when she rounded first after hitting a seventh-inning homer in the Class 3A championship game, was contagious. "She is an extraordinary leader and is a great person," Grantsville coach Heidi Taylor said. "There wasn't a day in the last four years that she didn't give it 100 percent. The girls, they knew that, because they play with her in practice." Crosman had the skills, too. After throwing out two Bear River runners in the first two innings, the Bears never again tried to steal in a nip-and-tuck title contest in which the Cowboys won their first softball crown since 1998.

Huntyr Ava

West, Soph., 1B

.594 average, 21 HR, 66 RBIs