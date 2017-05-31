NFL: From janitor at combine site, Hogan looks to make it as wide receiver

During the day, he worked at an inflatable indoor playground.

The NFL was a long way away.

So when Hogan walked into the arena this year, the only player from an NAIA school invited to the combine, he couldn't help thinking of those hours pushing brooms.

"It was pretty surreal just walking through the buildings," he said. "I just felt blessed the whole time to be there."

At Warren Central High School in Indianapolis, Hogan didn't even play in a game until his senior season. A spindly receiver, he didn't make much of an impression.

"I think my final stats were 23 catches, maybe 300 yards, one touchdown," he said.

Needless to say, recruiters did not come running.

Hogan wound up walking on at Walsh University. He lasted one semester before returning home, looking for work to pay off his college debt and make his car payment.

That's where the janitor job came in. He was no great success at it.

"I lasted about a month," he said.

Playing football was still Hogan's dream, and he spoke with the coaches at Marian University, an NAIA school (enrollment 3,100) about four miles northwest of downtown Indianapolis.

"I reached out to them and I just knew it was going to be a good fit," Hogan said.

It was.

Over three seasons, he caught 263 passes for 4,395 yards and 42 touchdowns.

"My first year we went to the (national) championship and lost," he said. "My second year we went back to the championship and won. My senior year we were undefeated until we lost in the playoffs."