NFL: Colin Kaepernick and the Seahawks kind of need each other. So will it happen?

There hasn't been a publicly acknowledged deal, at least not yet, despite director Spike Lee's Instagram post over the weekend thanking Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll for signing Kaepernick. The post was later deleted.

That doesn't mean there won't be a deal.

Kaepernick must realize by now that there isn't a starting opportunity or a huge-money contract waiting for him out there.

Maybe that's because, as some observers have concluded, of the political statement he made last season while with the San Francisco 49ers, refusing to stand for the national anthem before games in protest of the treatment of African Americans in the United States. Maybe it's simply where he is on the arc of his playing career.

More likely, it's a combination of those factors. Whatever the case, the reality for Kaepernick is that even a minimum-salary contract offer by the Seahawks probably is the best he'll be able to do in the foreseeable future.

If it's not Seattle for Kaepernick, where will it be? The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, badly in need of a backup, signed Ryan Fitzpatrick to go with starter Jameis Winston. Most other teams have their quarterback situations settled for the time being, at least until they get into training camp and things change due to injuries and disappointing performances.

The Seahawks should realize that Kaepernick, coming off a season in which he threw 16 touchdown passes and four interceptions for the 49ers, is the best backup-quarterback option. For now, Trevone Boykin is the primary backup to Wilson.

Carroll recently floated what amounted to a Kaepernick trial balloon, saying in a radio interview that the team was considering Kaepernick and Robert Griffin III among its backup-quarterback options. There did not appear to be an overwhelmingly negative response that might have led the Seahawks to think twice about adding Kaepernick.

Wilson has started two Super Bowls and is securely in place as a franchise quarterback. He should not feel the least bit threatened by Kaepernick's presence in the organization.

The NFL probably wouldn't mind seeing Kaepernick get a job. Then there would be no more talk of Kaepernick being blackballed. The issue was raised again when Commissioner Roger Goodell addressed reporters following last week's owners' meeting in Chicago.

"Each team makes individual decisions on how they can improve their team," Goodell said. "If they see an opportunity to improve their team, they do it. They evaluate players. They evaluate systems and coaches. They all make those individual decisions to try and improve their team."