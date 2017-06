—

Jack Stockton, the father of Utah Jazz legend and NBA Hall of Famer John Stockton, died Saturday. He was 89 years old. The elder Stockton was a prominent figure in the Spokane, Wash., community as a co-founder of Jack and Dan's tavern. The Jazz released a statement on his passing Sunday.

"Jack was a valued member of the extended Jazz family, and his loss will be felt by many," the organization said. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Stockton family during this difficult time."