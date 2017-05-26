Utah Jazz: John Stockton’s shot, 20 years on, is still the greatest Jazz moment

There was Bill Walton's "Uh oh."
There was Hot Rod Hundley's "Unbelievable!"
But for the man at the center of it all, the biggest moment in Utah Jazz history had been a blur.
"Who knows?" John Stockton said to NBC sideline reporter Jim Gray, when asked to describe his buzzer-beater minutes after he'd finished off the Houston Rockets in Game 6 of the 1997 Western Conference Finals. "I'm just glad it went in."
After collecting himself in the visitor's locker room in the bowels of the Summit in Houston, Stockton had only a few more answers for the press.
''It's all a fog to me,'' he said. ''I was free for a second, and I just let it go. No one cares who the hero is when you win. Sometimes the hero is the guy who sets the screen or throws the inbounds pass. What word did Charles [Barkley] use the other night? Surreal? Well, I don't know what it means, so I won't use it tonight.''