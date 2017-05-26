Utah Jazz: John Stockton’s shot, 20 years on, is still the greatest Jazz moment

Here's the reality: Twenty years ago, the Jazz won a franchise-best 64 games that season. Karl Malone was named MVP of the league. But the 3-pointer that sent the Utah Jazz to the NBA Finals remains the most iconic moment of that season and the proudest moment in the history of the team.

There was Bryon Russell with the ball in his hands. Antoine Carr diving to the basket. Jeff Hornacek streaking up the sideline. Karl Malone wrapping up Clyde Drexler.

And there was Stockton, curling up toward the logo at center court, then back toward the hoop, pulling up and firing.

"The shot that got us to the Finals," Stockton says now, "is what sticks out in everybody's mind."

Two decades later, the point guard, his teammates, coaches and other onlookers can paint a much more vivid picture.

This is how they remember it.

PART I: UTAH JAZZ BASKETBALL

The Utah Jazz were on the precipice of a breakthrough on the night of May 29, 1997. They also were dangerously close to backsliding into heartbreakingly familiar territory.

After a 96-91 win over the Rockets at the Delta Center two nights earlier, the Jazz held a 3-2 lead over Houston in the series, with a chance to close out things at the Summit.

But after Clyde Drexler's personal 8-0 run in the fourth quarter and a 3-point basket by Jazz killer Eddie Johnson, Utah trailed by 13 with under seven minutes to play.

Doubt crept over a fan base. The Jazz were 1-11 on the road in conference finals games before that night. And thrice before they had made it to the conference finals only to come up short, losing to Portland in 1992, Houston in 1994 and Seattle in 1996.

The Jazz weren't going to let it happen again.