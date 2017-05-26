Quantcast
Utah Jazz: John Stockton’s shot, 20 years on, is still the greatest Jazz moment

By connect
First Published      Last Updated May 27 2017 08:00 pm
Jazz » The people who were there for John Stockton’s game-winner remember the thrill of the moment, 20 years later.
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (20)

There was Bill Walton's "Uh oh."

There was Hot Rod Hundley's "Unbelievable!"

But for the man at the center of it all, the biggest moment in Utah Jazz history had been a blur.

"Who knows?" John Stockton said to NBC sideline reporter Jim Gray, when asked to describe his buzzer-beater minutes after he'd finished off the Houston Rockets in Game 6 of the 1997 Western Conference Finals. "I'm just glad it went in."

After collecting himself in the visitor's locker room in the bowels of the Summit in Houston, Stockton had only a few more answers for the press.

''It's all a fog to me,'' he said. ''I was free for a second, and I just let it go. No one cares who the hero is when you win. Sometimes the hero is the guy who sets the screen or throws the inbounds pass. What word did Charles [Barkley] use the other night? Surreal? Well, I don't know what it means, so I won't use it tonight.''

Here's the reality: Twenty years ago, the Jazz won a franchise-best 64 games that season. Karl Malone was named MVP of the league. But the 3-pointer that sent the Utah Jazz to the NBA Finals remains the most iconic moment of that season and the proudest moment in the history of the team.

There was Bryon Russell with the ball in his hands. Antoine Carr diving to the basket. Jeff Hornacek streaking up the sideline. Karl Malone wrapping up Clyde Drexler.

And there was Stockton, curling up toward the logo at center court, then back toward the hoop, pulling up and firing.

"The shot that got us to the Finals," Stockton says now, "is what sticks out in everybody's mind."

Two decades later, the point guard, his teammates, coaches and other onlookers can paint a much more vivid picture.

This is how they remember it.

PART I: UTAH JAZZ BASKETBALL

The Utah Jazz were on the precipice of a breakthrough on the night of May 29, 1997. They also were dangerously close to backsliding into heartbreakingly familiar territory.

After a 96-91 win over the Rockets at the Delta Center two nights earlier, the Jazz held a 3-2 lead over Houston in the series, with a chance to close out things at the Summit.

But after Clyde Drexler's personal 8-0 run in the fourth quarter and a 3-point basket by Jazz killer Eddie Johnson, Utah trailed by 13 with under seven minutes to play.

Doubt crept over a fan base. The Jazz were 1-11 on the road in conference finals games before that night. And thrice before they had made it to the conference finals only to come up short, losing to Portland in 1992, Houston in 1994 and Seattle in 1996.

The Jazz weren't going to let it happen again.

AT A GLANCE

’97 Western Conference Finals

Game 6 by the Numbers

33 » Game-high points for Houston’s Clyde Drexler

24 » Points for league MVP Karl Malone

15 » Fourth-quarter points from John Stockton

14 » Rebounds for center Greg Ostertag

13 » Jazz deficit with under seven minutes to play

5 » Total bench points for Utah

2.8 » Seconds on the clock for final play

