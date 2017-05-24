Utah Jazz: Karl Malone disputes his greatness, talks favorite cereals with Jimmy Kimmel

Two-time NBA MVP, two-time Olympic gold medalist, Hall of Famer and 36,928 NBA points scorer Karl Malone doesn't want to be called "great," but he'll settle for "bada--" or "viking."

"I just played a sport and happened to be pretty good at it," Malone said in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Tuesday night.

Kimmel accused the former Jazz forward of being too humble in the "All Alone with Karl Malone" segment, Malone replying: "No, no. I was a bada--, but I didn't say great."

Malone also ranked his top three cereals — consisting of Frosted Flakes with bananas and whole milk, Raisin Bran and Corn Pops.