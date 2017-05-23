Baseball: Chihauhuas beat up on Bees

TURNING POINT: El Paso scored four runs in the top of the third inning to turn a tie game into a 6-2 advantage. Bees left-handed pitcher Manny Banuelos allowed four runs on five hits, and the Bees were never closer than two runs for the rest of the game.

BEES MVP: Ramon Flores went 2-for-3 with a triple, a walk and three RBIs. He reached base in each of his first three plate appearances, and he raised his batting average to .328.

HIDDEN HERO: Designated hitter Dustin Ackley went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and one RBI for the Bees.

QUOTEWORTHY: Bees manager Keith Johnson said of the Bees' bullpen situation, "We'll see what happens, but that's part of the gig being at this level. Guys get into put into unfavorable positions based on necessity. It's up to them to to try to compete as best they can. Obviously, from a manager standpoint, I'm trying to put guys in positions to succeed. Tonight we had to extend some guys, and they did great early but weren't able to maintain it all the way through their outings."

ANGEL ANGLE: Bees infielder Nolan Fontana hit the franchise's first walk-off home run since 2015, an inside-the-park home run, during the previous homestand. The Los Angeles Angels called him up to the majors for the first time in his career on Monday. He started for the Angels at second base on Monday. Former University of Utah standout C.J. Cron got optioned to Salt Lake to make room for Fontana.

HISTORY LESSON: Bees infielder Matt Williams became the first position player in franchise history to make three pitching appearances in one season. He allowed one run on two hits (including a home run) in one inning. His ERA is 11.57 this season.

NEXT: The Bees will continue their four-game series against El Paso on Wednesday night at 6:35 p.m. at Smith's Ballpark.