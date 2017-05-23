Monson: With the Jazz absent, what do the NBA playoffs say about you?

I thought about that while watching Monday night's Warriors-Spurs Game 4, as Golden State completed its sweep of San Antonio, and during the Cavs-Celtics Game 3 on Sunday, a series that before that outcome had been as lopsided as a blown Michelin.

The Warriors, considered the most talented team in the league, and the defending champion Cavs, who are led by the best player on the planet, are the NBA's distinguished royalty. They met in the Finals two seasons ago, with the Warriors winning, and last year, when the Cavs came back from a 1-3 deficit to take the title. Get used to it. The two will meet again in a few days, and could well meet again next June, and the June after that.

Everybody else in the league — including the Jazz — are reaching for the next rung, whatever it is, whatever it's worth.

The NBA hates this, and so do a lot of basketball fans, knowing the Finals matchup before the season even starts, before a game even is played. How many folks said Golden State-Cleveland last October? Yeah, most of them.

Some people, though, like it. They love domination and dynasties. They love super teams because they want to watch something historic, because they adore the extraordinary — and they feel a part of it just by witnessing it. That's why so many people couldn't resist watching Tiger Woods play golf or Roger Federer play tennis. It's why they love Tom Brady's Patriots.

Why they fondly remember the Big Red Machine, Vince Lombardi's Packers, the Showtime Lakers and Bird's Celtics.

They'll be able to tell their grandkids about watching LeBron's Cavs and KD's Warriors. As is, they couldn't care less about Brad Stevens' Celtics or Kawhi Leonard's Spurs. Those guys are just … guys.

The Warriors and Spurs are great. That's why they connect to them, identify with them.

A sports psychologist once explained that some people seek and find a sense of identity through a team. And if they're going to put their identity on the line, they might as well side with a winner. These people, he said, might be power driven. People with a power personality are drawn to that.

Or maybe it's insecure people running out and buying Warriors and Cavs gear because they think affiliating themselves with a ridiculously talented team, a winning team, makes them feel more like winners, even if they, in a general sense, are consistent losers.

Conversely, there are those who relate to the underdogs. In this case, both the Celtics and the Spurs are legendary franchises, but this year's iterations were always in the shade cast from the broad leafy branches of the Cavs and the Warriors. Especially after the Spurs lost Leonard and the Celtics lost Isaiah Thomas to injuries. But even those losses didn't — and don't — matter.

People in that camp, the psychologist said, like the idea of the long shot. They like the notion of hope, even in the face of formidable odds. If the underdogs can pull it off, maybe anyone can do it. It opens the door of possibility to do hard things in their own lives. It energizes them when they see unlikely success stories. Maybe they're capable of doing that, too. It shows them the power of dreaming big, believing in themselves, being resilient.

Or maybe they're just sick of the rich getting richer, the advantaged getting more advantages, the rewarded getting more rewards, while the little guys suffer.