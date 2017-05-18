Utah Jazz: Rudy Gobert named to All-NBA second team, Gordon Hayward comes up short

Rudy Gobert might have been snubbed when All-Star Game invitations were handed out earlier this year, but there were few skeptics left by the end of the season.
Confirmation of that came Thursday, when the Jazz center was named to the All-NBA second team, coming very close to earning first-team honors, in a vote by news media that cover the league.
The long-limbed Frenchman was the league's best rim protector, leading the NBA with 2.6 blocks per game. He also reached career highs in scoring (14 ppg) and rebounding (12.8 rpg), paying back the Jazz for trading for him on draft night back in 2013 and signing him to a new, lucrative contract last fall.