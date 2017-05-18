Utah Jazz: Rudy Gobert named to All-NBA second team, Gordon Hayward comes up short

Going into the season, the Jazz hoped for improvement from their big man after an injury-riddled third season, but Jazz general manager Dennis Lindsey acknowledged that he couldn't have quite guessed how far Gobert would come.

"We certainly didn't see this coming," Lindsey said. "We try not to make those predictions. We tried to go get players with tools. Rudy's an example of someone with unique tools and a great mindset. You add that with hard work and unique things can happen."

Gobert was the key for a team that ranked third in defensive rating (102.7) this season, helping elevate the Jazz to 51 wins and a berth to the Western Conference semifinals. His brisk return from injury in the playoffs helped Utah prevail in rugged seven-game series with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Among the second-team honorees, Gobert's 339-point tally was closest to making the first team: He finished just four points shy of first-team center Anthony Davis of New Orleans. Gobert had 43 first-team votes, 38 second-team votes and 10 third-team votes from the 100 NBA writers.

Gobert maintained confidence in his ability throughout the season. When he missed the All-Star roster in January, he told reporters: "They're gonna see. They're gonna see."

The 24-year-old is reportedly set to earn a bonus in his contract for making All-NBA. Lindsey said he hoped to see similar growth for other young players in the organization.

The other Jazz star, forward Gordon Hayward, was left off the list, which has consequences for his summer free agency.

Having missed All-NBA honors despite becoming Utah's first All-Star since Deron Williams in 2011, Hayward fails to qualify for the designated veteran player exception negotiated under the league's last CBA. It would have enabled the Jazz to offer him as much as 35 percent of the salary cap in July when it's expected he will opt out of his contract and become a free agent.

The difference means tens of millions of dollars that the Jazz are unable to offer Hayward, and potentially a tighter competition for his services this summer as he comes off a career year (21.9 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 3.4 apg).

Lindsey told reporters on Thursday that his biggest offseason goal was player retention, and that the Jazz organization was working "with every fiber" to bring Hayward back to Utah.

— Tribune reporter Tony Jones contributed to this story