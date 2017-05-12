Olympics: L.A.’s 2024 pitch to the IOC skips the glitz and focuses on the price tag

But glitz and glamour wasn't the bid's biggest selling point. On the contrary, the LA2024 group continually tried to impress the evaluation commission with its fiscal restraint, the city's existing infrastructure and the fact that most key buildings and venues are already in place. While the Olympic bidding process is in a state of peril, the LA2024 bid bills itself as a road map for the future.

"We don't want to be a one-off bid," Garcetti said. "We want to have lessons from Los Angeles that are replicable to other cities as well."

Los Angeles is competing with Paris to host the 2024 Games. While Paris might be pegged by some as a sentimental favorite — the 2024 Olympics would mark the 100th anniversary of the 1924 Paris Games — the LA2024 committee tried last week to show off its preparedness and an Olympic enthusiasm that was born for many in the region by the 1984 Games here.

And while the process has highlighted some inherent problems, LA2024 thinks its bid points to solutions. Hosting an Olympics typically means building new venues for competitions, housing and infrastructure to accommodate the crowds. An Olympic Village for athletes and compounds dedicated to broadcasting and media workspace tend to drive up the costs.

"The emphasis has been to build something new, show a physical legacy . . . they've taken their eye off the ball," Garcetti said.

Rather than build from scratch, the LA2024 bid proposes utilizing existing buildings. For example, the IOC evaluation commission visited USC's communication school, which would serve as a media center. They toured the residence halls on UCLA's campus, which would house athletes, and dorm rooms at USC, which would house the international media.

"These were really impressive because these two beautiful campuses, they have everything," said Patrick Baumann, the chair of the visiting IOC commission.

The evaluation commission spent a full day meeting with the LA2024 bid committee and another touring the region. They headed to Paris this weekend, where they'd learn more about that city's bid.

In Paris, the commission members are expected to meet with newly elected French President Emmanuel Macron. In Los Angeles, however, U.S. politics were mostly kept far in the background. President Donald Trump is a possible wild card for LA2024, and many fear his comments and policies could impact the bid. In Garcetti's opening remarks to the commission on Wednesday, he didn't mention Trump but seemed to allude to concerns that might be on the members' minds.

"If America is a nation of immigrants, Los Angeles is ground zero," he said, calling the city a "living, breathing metaphor for unity."

The LA2024 bid also promises to keep costs down, both the initial estimates and the final price tags. LA2024 has proposed a $5.3 billion budget, which includes $492 million in contingency funds for unforeseen problems.

"The bid we submitted is the Games we will deliver," Wasserman said. "That's really what we mean when we say low-risk."

Because the nature of the proposal, the LA2024 committee wasn't simply sharing blueprints with the evaluation commission. They shot baskets at the Staples Center downtown, traveled to Pasadena to see where soccer would be played, Long Beach to see where open-water swimming would be contested, Santa Monica to see the beach volleyball grounds. They visited the Los Angeles Rams and used virtual-reality headsets to "tour" the stadium, which is currently under construction and would serve as home to Opening and Closing Ceremonies. At other stops, such as the Coliseum, they utilized "augmented reality," panning a tablet over the horizon to see exactly how an area will look in 2024.

But mostly, LA2024 was hoping the city's energy and blue skies would make it easy for IOC members to envision a Los Angeles Summer Games.

"The Olympics asked us not to buff this city up," Garcetti said. "I mean, this is Hollywood — we could've had the best show, the cutest kids lining up, we could've had the most amazing fireworks. We didn't change a single thing."

Garcetti says it's "an important moment" for the IOC. It will not simply be choosing a 2024 host, but it could be setting a precedent for what future Olympics should look like, what they should cost and whether hosting an Olympics helps or hurts a city.

"It's that moment of challenge that we think presents the best opportunity," Garcetti said. "And if gone unanswered, it could become bigger and bigger problems in the global opinion. So we do see Los Angeles as poised to help enter that next 100 years. We're really emphasizing: This isn't about a crisis now. It's about opportunities tomorrow."