Real Salt Lake: Petke riffs on RSL’s struggles after back-to-back losses

Petke said RSL now has a mental performance specialist working with its players.

"We need to amp it back up," he said. "That's what we have to do."

RSL's coach said Designated Player Joao Plata trained off to the side Tuesday because the 25-year-old forward missed his flight back to Salt Lake City. Plata has started in the last two losses, but he has yet to register a goal in his injury-plagued start to the year. The dynamic goal scorer signed a multiyear extension with RSL in late February.

"I won't accept that. The players know that," Petke said. "I don't know how it's been in the past. I don't care how it's been in the past. Accountability and being on time … being on time is not a rule. It's a given."

Asked how Petke and the coaching staff can get Plata, who led the team in goals (9) and assists (12) in 2016, on track, RSL's coach said he's still figuring out how certain players tick.

"We did an hour and 10 minutes today, tomorrow we'll do an hour and 15 [minutes], Thursday we'll probably do an hour at the most, Friday 45 minutes, Saturday 90 minutes," Petke said. "That's a hell of a work week, you know? I guarantee you, you ask anybody in this world, 'Would you rather work 9 to 5 or work those hours?' "

RSL slowly is getting there, hence the joke of where the team is in the process of building a foundation and culture under Petke. He vows he's not fazed after the back-to-back losses in which RSL has conceded six goals.

"This is something that I've bought into. Everybody seems to be buying into," he said. "And there's going to be a ways to go before we're all exactly where we want to be."

Schuler suspended for Saturday

A rough tackle will keep Chris Schuler sidelined this weekend against FC Dallas. The MLS Disciplinary Committee announced Tuesday that the RSL center back would be suspended one match and fined an undisclosed amount for his foul on Sporting KC midfielder Gerso Fernandes in RSL's 3-0 loss last weekend.

That leaves an already thin RSL back line a bit weaker. Luckily, Aaron Maund returned to training this week. The RSL center back played 60 minutes with Real Monarchs over the weekend, and Petke said Maund could play a role this weekend.

"We had a 60-minute cap for him," Petke said. "[He] played good defensively. He was good with the ball at his feet, he was commanding out there and he came off unscathed and he feels good now. That's the most important thing."