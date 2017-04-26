Waibel: RSL anticipates new signing before close of transfer window

Craig Waibel has been hinting at more potential signings since before the 2017 season began. It appears the Real Salt Lake general manager is closing in on an impact player sooner than later.

"At this point, we fully anticipate being able to announce an addition," Waibel told the Tribune. "We're very conservative with getting too far into it, because we don't want to jeopardize not only the documentation, but also the paperwork involved in it."

Waibel did not provide player specifics, but said the signing — should it go through as planned in the next two weeks — will be a player acquired on loan with an option clause for RSL to purchase their full rights and retain him at the end of the season.

"We're in a good spot to make an addition," Waibel continued. "I don't anticipate any … subtracting from the roster. We're looking right now just for additions. We're very comfortable right now feeling like we're going to make one really good addition here in the next couple of weeks."

The MLS primary transfer window closes on Monday, May 8. The secondary transfer window, which most of the global soccer market operates on, opens on July 10 and remains open until Aug. 9. Waibel also said more signings could be on the way this summer. RSL will be without several key players during this summer's FIFA U-20 World Cup in South Korea. The upcoming CONCACAF Gold Cup tournament could potentially thin RSL of some starters as well.

Odds are new playmaker Albert Rusnák will miss some time this summer should he continue his growing role with the Slovakian national team, too.

"We will continue to try and improve the roster in the summer," Waibel said. "And I would tell you very confidently that we will be looking in a number of different ways, both in adding [and] we will be definitely looking across the league to see how we can improve."

