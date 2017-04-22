Quantcast
Real Salt Lake: As injuries mount, Chris Wingert proving to be invaluable on RSL back line

By connect
First Published      Last Updated Apr 22 2017 11:01 pm
RSL notes » Veteran fills in where needed in the face of injuries.
Sandy • Chris Wingert specifically remembers counting the amount of defenders on Real Salt Lake's roster during preseason and thinking to himself, "That's the most we've had, I think, in years." It at least seemed that way at the time, when everyone was healthy.

And the thought of having to step into an emergency role at center back never once crossed the mind of the 34-year-old defender now in his 14th season in MLS.

RSL had four established center backs and a rookie who turned heads in February. But as center back after center back succumbed to injury, as fellow outside backs caught the injury bug themselves, there was Wingert. A veteran rock.

"I'm more than happy to play there," he said. "Unfortunate for the team, that probably means we have a couple injuries."

Much more than that, actually. Which makes Wingert's contributions all that more crucial. Through RSL's first eight games of 2017, he played in every position along the back line, making starts in the center as well as right back and left back.

Against Atlanta United on Saturday, Wingert made his third straight start at center back alongside Chris Schuler. He was substituted late in the second half, having taken a heavy hit that left him dazed.

"Everybody talks about young players with stamina, with this, with that," RSL coach Mike Petke said, "reading the game is — if not more important — equally important, and Chris has been able to do that. He has a world of experience."

Saturday was Wingert's 287th start in MLS. Petke wasn't leaning on hyperbole.

"I remember my last couple years in the league, not being able to keep up with a lot of the young guys," Petke said, "but if you put yourself in the right positions and you read the game ahead of it, it makes it a heck of a lot easier. I think Chris has done that."

Plata returns to the XI

Forward Joao Plata returned to the RSL starting lineup Saturday a week after being held out in the 2-1 win at Colorado with a quadriceps injury. The start was the third of 2017 for the 25-year-old Designated Player, who has battled through injuries early this season.

Stephen and Allen with Monarchs

Depth reinforcements appear on the way.

Midfielders Sunday Stephen and Jordan Allen started for Real Monarchs on Saturday night at Seattle Sounders 2.

Stephen missed RSL's last two games with a hamstring injury, while Allen had been sidelined for the past six weeks with a quad injury suffered in Week 2 of the season at Chicago.

