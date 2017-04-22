Real Salt Lake: As injuries mount, Chris Wingert proving to be invaluable on RSL back line

"I'm more than happy to play there," he said. "Unfortunate for the team, that probably means we have a couple injuries."

Much more than that, actually. Which makes Wingert's contributions all that more crucial. Through RSL's first eight games of 2017, he played in every position along the back line, making starts in the center as well as right back and left back.

Against Atlanta United on Saturday, Wingert made his third straight start at center back alongside Chris Schuler. He was substituted late in the second half, having taken a heavy hit that left him dazed.

"Everybody talks about young players with stamina, with this, with that," RSL coach Mike Petke said, "reading the game is — if not more important — equally important, and Chris has been able to do that. He has a world of experience."

Saturday was Wingert's 287th start in MLS. Petke wasn't leaning on hyperbole.

"I remember my last couple years in the league, not being able to keep up with a lot of the young guys," Petke said, "but if you put yourself in the right positions and you read the game ahead of it, it makes it a heck of a lot easier. I think Chris has done that."

Plata returns to the XI

Forward Joao Plata returned to the RSL starting lineup Saturday a week after being held out in the 2-1 win at Colorado with a quadriceps injury. The start was the third of 2017 for the 25-year-old Designated Player, who has battled through injuries early this season.

Stephen and Allen with Monarchs

Depth reinforcements appear on the way.

Midfielders Sunday Stephen and Jordan Allen started for Real Monarchs on Saturday night at Seattle Sounders 2.

Stephen missed RSL's last two games with a hamstring injury, while Allen had been sidelined for the past six weeks with a quad injury suffered in Week 2 of the season at Chicago.

