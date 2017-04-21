Real Salt Lake: Longtime friends Nick Rimando and Carlos Bocanegra reminisce on a lifetime of soccer

Before that, it'll be reminiscing. After the final whistle is blown, it'll be more of the same.

"We go way back," Rimando said.

They do. Way, way back.

So far back that their friendship began before either legally could drive a car. Their friendship is in its third decade now, having evolved from the earliest days on the same youth club team in Southern California to facing off against each other in high school football and soccer to eventually three years at UCLA together where they won a national championship in 1997.

Both now 37, Rimando and Bocanegra are separated by just 24 days.

When they weren't high-rising talents on the club level, they were rivals. Rimando attended Montclair High, while Bocanegra went to Alta Loma. Bocanegra said one of his earlier memories is of Rimando, a linebacker at Montclair, laying out Alta Loma's running back. Rimando hasn't forgotten it, either.

"Big hit in that game," he said.

It was by accident that Sigi Schmid stumbled upon a left-footed midfielder at Alta Loma High. The former UCLA coach who eventually went on to coach the L.A. Galaxy, Columbus Crew and Seattle Sounders wanted to see Rimando in net for Montclair. But someone wrongly informed Schmid that Rimando was at Alta Loma that afternoon.

There was no Rimando in goal. Montclair actually was playing in Riverside that day. He instead stayed and watched Bocanegra in what he described as "the inland empire" of soccer in the late 1990s.

"Because I went to the wrong high school game to try and watch Nick," Schmid said laughing, "it gave me a much better idea of Carlos."

Their paths eventually would diverge.

Bocanegra left MLS and played 10 seasons overseas for Fulham (England), Rennes, Saint-Étienne (France), Rangers (Scotland) and Racing Santander (Spain). He captained the U.S. men's national team from 2007 to 2013, making 110 national-team appearances. Rimando bounced around MLS, won an MLS Cup with D.C. United before settling in Salt Lake, where he won another title and set several league records the last few seasons. Rimando made his first World Cup squad in 2014.

It hasn't been just Rimando and Bocanegra cheering on each other over the last 20-plus years. There's a group of as many as 25 friends from their club team years that have remained tight-knit. When Bocanegra was at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, Rimando and the group rented a house in Las Vegas, each one of them sporting a Bocanegra jersey during games.

"It was amazing," Bocanegra said. "We were fortunate. For whatever reason, we had a bunch of good players and we became really good friends and stayed in touch."

Before the era of the mass text, it was email. Wherever Bocanegra was in Europe, he'd fill in the boys on how life was getting on. Each friend would supply his own update, as well. When someone figured out how to include the entire circle on one ongoing text chain, the phones never really stopped sounding.

"At least 100 to 200 messages a week dinging off the hook," Rimando said, "so we keep in touch. There's a lot of people that are jealous of what we have."