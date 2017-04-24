Quantcast
Tribune NFL mock draft: Myles Garrett at the top, three quarterbacks in the first round

By connect
First Published      Updated 3 hours ago

A Ute goes in the first round on a defense-heavy day.

The NFL draft will begin Thursday with the Cleveland Browns at the top and controlling the action with 12 total picks and seven in the first four rounds. Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett is the favorite at the first pick, but the Browns could look to fill a need at quarterback as well. The consensus top passer, however, is up for debate with North Carolina's Mitchell Trubisky, Clemson's DeShaun Watson and Texas Tech's Patrick Mahomes all in the mix.

Defense will rule this draft with unprecedented depth at cornerback and along the defensive line, from Ohio State's Marshon Lattimore to Stanford defensive end Solomon Thomas. The offensive line depth in this draft is thin, but Utah could benefit and see its first prospect drafted in the first round — for the first time since Star Lotulelei in 2013 — with mauling tackle Garett Bolles. Several BYU and Utah players could be drafted, from Bolles to Jamaal Williams to Brian Allen to Isaac Asiata and Harvey Langi. With that in mind, here's The Salt Lake Tribune's NFL mock draft:

1. Cleveland Browns • Texas A&M DE Myles Garrett

The Browns could go QB, but Garrett is a generational prospect, freakish athlete and will be a strong pass rusher from Day One in the league.

2. San Francisco 49ers • Stanford DE Solomon Thomas

Thomas, a solid pick for the new 49ers regime, is a strong pass rusher who will boost the defensive line.

3. Chicago Bears • LSU safety Jamal Adams

The Bears need an upgrade at safety, and Adams is the perfect combo of ferocious tackler and rangy cover man.

4. Jacksonville Jaguars • LSU RB Leonard Fournette

Jacksonville spent big on the defensive side of the ball in free agency, and Fournette would be a physical addition to an offense that needs one.

5. Tennessee Titans (from Los Angeles Rams) • Ohio State CB Marshon Lattimore

The Titans replace Jason McCourty with an athletic, fast, lockdown corner for a defense that needs secondary help.

6. New York Jets • North Carolina QB Mitchell Trubisky

The Jets have no clear answer under center, and Trubisky is a big-arm, mobile passer with upside.

7. Los Angeles Chargers • Ohio State safety Malik Hooker

San Diego fills the void left by Eric Weddle a few seasons ago with Hooker, the best center field safety in this draft.

8. Carolina Panthers • Alabama DE Jonathan Allen

8. Carolina Panthers • Alabama DE Jonathan Allen

 

