Tribune NFL mock draft: Myles Garrett at the top, three quarterbacks in the first round

1. Cleveland Browns • Texas A&M DE Myles Garrett

The Browns could go QB, but Garrett is a generational prospect, freakish athlete and will be a strong pass rusher from Day One in the league.

2. San Francisco 49ers • Stanford DE Solomon Thomas

Thomas, a solid pick for the new 49ers regime, is a strong pass rusher who will boost the defensive line.

3. Chicago Bears • LSU safety Jamal Adams

The Bears need an upgrade at safety, and Adams is the perfect combo of ferocious tackler and rangy cover man.

4. Jacksonville Jaguars • LSU RB Leonard Fournette

Jacksonville spent big on the defensive side of the ball in free agency, and Fournette would be a physical addition to an offense that needs one.

5. Tennessee Titans (from Los Angeles Rams) • Ohio State CB Marshon Lattimore

The Titans replace Jason McCourty with an athletic, fast, lockdown corner for a defense that needs secondary help.

6. New York Jets • North Carolina QB Mitchell Trubisky

The Jets have no clear answer under center, and Trubisky is a big-arm, mobile passer with upside.

7. Los Angeles Chargers • Ohio State safety Malik Hooker

San Diego fills the void left by Eric Weddle a few seasons ago with Hooker, the best center field safety in this draft.

8. Carolina Panthers • Alabama DE Jonathan Allen