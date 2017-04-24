Tribune NFL mock draft: Myles Garrett at the top, three quarterbacks in the first round

The NFL draft will begin Thursday with the Cleveland Browns at the top and controlling the action with 12 total picks and seven in the first four rounds. Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett is the favorite at the first pick, but the Browns could look to fill a need at quarterback as well. The consensus top passer, however, is up for debate with North Carolina's Mitchell Trubisky, Clemson's DeShaun Watson and Texas Tech's Patrick Mahomes all in the mix.
Defense will rule this draft with unprecedented depth at cornerback and along the defensive line, from Ohio State's Marshon Lattimore to Stanford defensive end Solomon Thomas. The offensive line depth in this draft is thin, but Utah could benefit and see its first prospect drafted in the first round — for the first time since Star Lotulelei in 2013 — with mauling tackle Garett Bolles. Several BYU and Utah players could be drafted, from Bolles to Jamaal Williams to Brian Allen to Isaac Asiata and Harvey Langi. With that in mind, here's The Salt Lake Tribune's NFL mock draft: