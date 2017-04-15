Winter sports: Maui snowboarder eyes Olympics in South Korea

"At first, it's a bit of a shock, in a way, when you hear he's from Hawaii. For me, I only see what I see in front of me and I see an incredibly driven athlete," U.S. snowboarding coach Mike Jankowski said of Farrell, who is part of the rookie slopestyle roster. "We've seen some amazing snowboarders and skiers come from many unlikely places.

"It won't surprise me to see him get to the top. He's got what it takes."

It's easy to see where he gets his talent: His father, Campbell Farrell, is a big-wave surfer who's good friends with surfing icon Laird Hamilton (important because Hamilton's brother is Lyon, the inspiration behind Farrell's first name). His mother, Angela Cochran, is a renowned wind-surfer who captured a gold medal at the Summer X Games in 1995.

Turns out, Farrell's first love was skateboarding, which was only enhanced by meeting Shaun White at a skate park. A 10-year-old Farrell watched in fascination as White honed a new trick.

"I was blown away by just even being in his presence," Farrell recounted. "Because I was the kid that watched him all the time on TV."

Farrell wanted to follow White's footsteps into the realm of skateboarding. But after he went to a contest in California, he quickly realized it was a totally different level.

"That hit me hard," said Farrell, a home-schooled high school senior whose family relocated to Hawaii when he was an infant. "It made me realize how hard it would be to become one of better skateboarders in the world."

Time for a new plan.

But what? Surfing was really nothing more than a hobby (although, he was extremely good). And being a wind-surfer, like mom, was out of the question because, "there was too much gear and we had to drag it all over the beach."

His family took frequent trips to New Zealand, where his dad was from. While there, they would typically squeeze in some skiing. During one visit, his brother tried snowboarding and it looked so fun that Farrell decided to give it a go as well.

Instant love.

This is how good he became: When he was around 13, an instructor who happened to be in New Zealand from Colorado spotted Farrell and invited him to Breckenridge for some pointers. He jumped at the chance and, accompanied by his mom, went there for three weeks.

He's been going back to the mountain ever since.