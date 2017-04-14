Swimming: Olympian Dana Vollmer races in meet while pregnant

Mesa, Ariz. • Olympian Dana Vollmer isn't taking it easy while awaiting the birth of her second child. The swimmer is competing with what she likens to having a bowling ball in her stomach.
Vollmer clocked a time of 27.59 seconds in the 50-meter freestyle at the Pro Swim Series meet in Mesa on Thursday night. She finished 55th a year after swimming the same event in 25.00.
"Time didn't matter, place didn't matter," she said. "I've loved being here. I've loved seeing all my teammates, all the people from Rio. The race felt great."
Vollmer is due with her second son in July. She had her first child two years ago and returned in time to compete at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. She won three medals, including bronze in the 100 butterfly.