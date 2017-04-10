The Utah Jazz, still battling for the fourth seed in the Western Conference playoffs, will be shorthanded as they visit Oakland on Monday night for a game against the Golden State Warriors. Among those sitting out are Gordon Hayward, Derrick Favors and Rodney Hood. Follow the live blog for news and analysis from The Tribune's Tony Jones and others.
Live blog: Utah Jazz defeat Golden State Warriors 105-99
First Published 3 hours ago • Updated 4 minutes ago
