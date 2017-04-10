Quantcast
Home » Sports
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » Sports
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

Live blog: Utah Jazz defeat Golden State Warriors 105-99

By connect
First Published      Updated 4 minutes ago
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (12)

The Utah Jazz, still battling for the fourth seed in the Western Conference playoffs, will be shorthanded as they visit Oakland on Monday night for a game against the Golden State Warriors. Among those sitting out are Gordon Hayward, Derrick Favors and Rodney Hood. Follow the live blog for news and analysis from The Tribune's Tony Jones and others.

 

COMMENTS
POST A COMMENT      ()