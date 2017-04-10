Quantcast
ECHL: Utah Grizzlies release schedule of playoff series vs. Allen Americans

The Utah Grizzlies will face the Allen Americans in the first round of the ECHL playoffs beginning Wednesday night in Texas.

The Americans won the Mountain Division with a 49-17-4-2 record this season, while the Grizzlies finished fourth at 36-29-5-2.

Utah rallied down the stretch to qualify for the playoffs for the 10th straight season, going 22-12-3-1 in its last 38 games.

Tickets for Utah's home playoff games — April 19, April 21 and (if necessary) April 22 — went on sale Monday at Smith's Tix.

Schedule

x-if necessary

Wednesday • Utah at Allen, 6 p.m.

Friday • Utah at Allen, 6 p.m.

April 19 • Allen at Utah, 7 p.m.

April 21 • Allen at Utah, 7 p.m.

x-April 22 • Allen at Utah, 7 p.m.

x-April 24 • Utah at Allen, 6 p.m.

x-April 25 • Utah at Allen, 6 p.m.

 

