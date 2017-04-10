Utah Jazz: Bolomboy shows what he can do

With the Jazz sitting Derrick Favors, Bolomboy received seven first-half minutes against the Warriors. He scored two points and grabbed three rebounds, pedestrian numbers by box score standards. But he certainly made an impact.

Bolomboy played excellent defensively. He finished the first half as a plus-9 in plus/minus, meaning the Jazz outscored the Warriors by nine points when he was on the floor. He punctuated his minutes with a rebound and vicious dunk. One of his most impressive plays was his ability to force Golden State star Stephen Curry into a miss in an isolation situation.

"For me, it's been about staying ready," Bolomboy told The Tribune three weeks ago. "I've wanted to be ready to contribute when my opportunity comes."

Bolomboy, as a second-round pick, knows that he wasn't going to see rotation minutes. At the same time, late in the season, the Jazz have wanted to give him a chance to play, just to see what he brings.

He showed athleticism. He showed the ability to defend. He showed a soft touch on his one 3-point attempt, which missed. Overall, the Jazz have to be encouraged by his progress.

"I think the Stars have helped me a lot," Bolomboy said. "They've helped me get comfortable, offensively and defensively."

Shifting over

With George Hill's return, and with Rodney Hood out for rest purposes, the Jazz started Dante Exum at shooting guard. Exum and Joe Ingles started on the wings. The majority of Exum's starts this season have been at point guard. Through three quarters, Exum scored seven points and grabbed five rebounds, but was shooting 3 of 13 from the field.

All out

The Jazz played Monday without Hood, Gordon Hayward and Raul Neto, who sprained his ankle in Saturday's loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. Favors also sat for rest purposes.

"We want to be healthy going into the playoffs," Jazz coach Quin Snyder said.

