Bees: Isotopes take final game of series, 3-2 in 10 innings

Raimel Tapia doubled home the winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Albuquerque Isotopes a 3-2 victory over the Salt Lake Bees on Monday.

Ryan Hanigan and Derrik Gibson opened the inning with back-to-back singles off of Austin Adams (0-1) before Tapia drilled a 1-1 pitch over the head of right fielder Ryan LaMarre to bring home Hanigan.

The Bees took a 1-0 lead in the sixth on an RBI single by Dustin Ackley.

The Isotopes came back to take the lead with two runs in the bottom of the sixth off Salt Lake reliever Keynan Middleton.